Planning ahead: Curtain to come down on Lossie theatre with a new martial arts facility proposed for Elgin

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to, and determined by, Moray Council.

A Findhorn community facility could be transformed, with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) installing a commercial kitchen at a Forres business park.

Plans have also been put forward for a martial arts facility in an Elgin car showroom.

The curtain will come down on a Lossiemouth Theatre as planners grant the seal of approval for its transformation into a nursery and community centre.

Community facility to form new house

A planning application has been submitted by Eian Smith for the overhaul of a community facility in Findhorn.

Mr Smith, who is being represented by Green Leaf Design and Build Limited, has proposed the change of use of the building at 562 West Whins, The Park, Findhorn into a one bedroom house.

The Park in Findhorn began as a pioneering experiment and has since grown to become one of the most recognised eco-villages in the UK.

It has 90 ecological buildings, three wind generators and a biological sewage treatment plant named The Living Machine.

The Findhorn Foundation is currently rebuilding two iconic buildings in the eco village after they were destroyed in a devastating fire.

Cambelt to black belt

In Elgin, plans have been submitted to transform a former car sales unit into a martial arts facility at 18 Pinefield Parade.

The planning application is proposed by agents Plans Plus on behalf of Matt Holland.

Back in 2017, Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Holland won the European Masters double bronze in Barcelona.

He has also coached at the Focus on the Ground club formed in Elgin in 2007.

Anticipated opening hours will be Monday to Friday from 5pm to 10pm and 9am until 5pm at weekends.

Over the past week, Moray Council has determined some applications.

A new kitchen for a Forres business park has been granted the seal of approval.

New kitchen at Forres business park

Proposed by Scottish Government development agency HIE, the commercial kitchen will be constructed at Forres Enterprise Park.

An application was submitted in November for the change of use of the unit at Horizon Scotland.

The use of the building will now change from class 4, business use, to class 5, a commercial kitchen.

A ventilation system will also be installed.

The permission is for two years to allow the business to grow and then move into a suitably-sized premises elsewhere on the enterprise park.

Change of use for former steading building

Plans to transform a former steading from an office and showroom into a meeting, training and event space have been approved by planning chiefs.

The building is located at Greenbrae Steading near Hopeman.

The co-working space will allow freelancers, small business owners, and remote workers to come together instead of being isolated at their houses.

The planning application was submitted by agent Kevin Sutherland on behalf of Neil McPherson.

Lossie theatre to be turned into community and nursery centre

The curtain will come down for the last time at Lossiemouth’s Warehouse Theatre, as the building is transformed into a nursery and community centre.

The facility on Pigaveny Quay previously provided a first-class live venue for locals in Moray, offering a wide variety of high quality entertainment.

It was also available for private hire and has been used for business meetings, training events, seminars and classes.

The application has been submitted by Elgin based architects Wittets Limited on behalf of Ms Y Murray.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

