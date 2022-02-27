A 700-year-old letter written by Robert the Bruce has returned home to Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

A 700-year-old letter written by Robert the Bruce has returned home to Moray

By Sean McAngus
February 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Collections care assistant Jamie Barron and services manager Julie Armour with the letter.
A 700-year-old letter written by Robert the Bruce has finally returned to Brodie Castle after three years away from display.

Visitors to the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) property, between Forres and Nairn will get to see the letter next month during their guided tour around the castle.

The centuries-old letter reveals that Robert the Bruce demanded the Thane of Brodie took proper care of his millpond.

His neglect, the monarch makes clear, had annoyed the local monks of Pluscarden Abbey, near Elgin.

Robert the Bruce letter.

What happened to the Robert the Bruce letter?

The letter – written in 1312 in Latin on Vellum paper – was removed from display at the property in 2019 after it started to fade due to light damage and humidity.

Members of the public, however, came to the document’s aid as they helped raise £5,231 through a crowdfunder to help the Trust purchase a case to ensure it could return on display at Brodie Castle.

The Robert the Bruce letter on display in Brodie Castle’s library.

The NTS team hope it’s return will help draw new and returning visitors to the castle as finances suffered as a result of the pandemic’s financial storm.

‘I’m so delighted about the letter returning ’

NTS operations manager James Dean said he is delighted to see the Robert the Bruce letter back on display at Brodie Castle.

Mr Dean said: “From the start of March when we fully reopen, visitors will see the Robert the Bruce letter on display in a new case.

“I’m so delighted about the letter returning and for new and returning visitors to see it.

“The letter is certainly a major hook to draw people back to Brodie Castle.”

Brodie Castle operations manager James Dean.

It was previously hoped that the letter would return in July 2021.

However, delays to the specialist case arriving derailed the plans.

He added: “We are glad the letter is back after some delays.

“The last time it was on display to public was in September 2018.

“We plan to switched the letter out halfway through the season to give it a rest from the light.”

