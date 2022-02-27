A 700-year-old letter written by Robert the Bruce has returned home to Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 700-year-old letter written by Robert the Bruce has finally returned to Brodie Castle after three years away from display.

Visitors to the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) property, between Forres and Nairn will get to see the letter next month during their guided tour around the castle.

The centuries-old letter reveals that Robert the Bruce demanded the Thane of Brodie took proper care of his millpond.

His neglect, the monarch makes clear, had annoyed the local monks of Pluscarden Abbey, near Elgin.

What happened to the Robert the Bruce letter?

The letter – written in 1312 in Latin on Vellum paper – was removed from display at the property in 2019 after it started to fade due to light damage and humidity.

Members of the public, however, came to the document’s aid as they helped raise £5,231 through a crowdfunder to help the Trust purchase a case to ensure it could return on display at Brodie Castle.

The NTS team hope it’s return will help draw new and returning visitors to the castle as finances suffered as a result of the pandemic’s financial storm.

‘I’m so delighted about the letter returning ’

NTS operations manager James Dean said he is delighted to see the Robert the Bruce letter back on display at Brodie Castle.

Mr Dean said: “From the start of March when we fully reopen, visitors will see the Robert the Bruce letter on display in a new case.

“I’m so delighted about the letter returning and for new and returning visitors to see it.

“The letter is certainly a major hook to draw people back to Brodie Castle.”

It was previously hoped that the letter would return in July 2021.

However, delays to the specialist case arriving derailed the plans.

He added: “We are glad the letter is back after some delays.

“The last time it was on display to public was in September 2018.

“We plan to switched the letter out halfway through the season to give it a rest from the light.”