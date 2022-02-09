New £70k IT system to run hybrid meetings to be brought in by Moray Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New £70k IT system to run hybrid meetings to be brought in by Moray Council

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Moray Council HQ.
A £70,000 IT system will be installed in Moray Council chambers to allow hybrid meetings to take place, as part of the local authority’s recovery from the pandemic.

At the moment the council’s committee meetings are being held virtually, with elected members and officers joining in remotely from home.

With the return to office based working, the new system will allow those who are self isolating or cannot attend meetings in person to take part.

Funding for the scheme will come from money granted to the council by Scottish Government to aid recovery and was agreed by members last year.

New system will replace outdated 15-year-old model

The new model will replace the existing sound system, which was installed more than 15 years ago and is incompatible with holding hybrid meetings.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter in the council chambers.

Members of the public will still be able to watch and listen to committee meetings as they happen through the webcast function on the council’s website.

Work to install the system will take place in April and it is expected to be up and running in time for the new council in May.

As well as hosting committee meetings, the chamber is also used for staff training.

Elgin Community Council also held its meetings there prior to the pandemic.

Moray Council early pace setters

Council leader Graham Leadbitter said: “Throughout our response to the pandemic we have had to find new and innovative ways of working, and going forward will be no different.

“Using external funding we are updating the system in the council chambers to allow hybrid meetings to take place and still be webcast. That’s being installed in April in time for the new council.

“Moray Council was one of the first local authorities to webcast its meetings and in keeping with that accessibility, we are likely to be an early adopter of hybrid meeting.

“The chamber is not only used for committee meetings but training and briefing sessions, and these systems also support wider staff use.”

