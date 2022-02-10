Jump and jive! Bingo license approved for Moray leisure park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Moray

Jump and jive! Bingo license approved for Moray leisure park

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Moray Council licensing board gave the go-ahead for bingo to be played at Silver Sands Leisure Park in Lossiemouth.
Moray Council licensing board gave the go-ahead for bingo to be played at Silver Sands Leisure Park in Lossiemouth.

Guests at a Moray holiday camp will soon be able to enjoy a game of bingo during their visit.

Members of Moray Council licensing board approved an application for Silver Sands Leisure Park on the outskirts of Lossiemouth at a meeting yesterday.

41 – time for fun! A license for bingo has been approved by Moray Council

Former bingo caller welcomes return

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich Ryan Edwards welcomed the move.

He said: “It’s great to see businesses adding elements, and bingo is a great addition.

“I used to call the numbers at Silver Sands when I was about 14, and it will be good to see it coming back.

“I’m delighted to support it.”

Eyes down for bingo at Silver Sands

Audry Junner, who was representing Park Holidays UK Ltd, told the meeting granting the bingo licence would give their guests another activity to enjoy during their stay.

Situated on Lossiemouth west beach, Silver Sands has caravan accommodation and camping areas as well as a restaurant, bar, swimming pool, gym and playground.

Silver Sands Holiday Park, near Lossiemouth, was recently acquired by Park Holidays UK

