Jump and jive! Bingo license approved for Moray leisure park

Guests at a Moray holiday camp will soon be able to enjoy a game of bingo during their visit.

Members of Moray Council licensing board approved an application for Silver Sands Leisure Park on the outskirts of Lossiemouth at a meeting yesterday.

Former bingo caller welcomes return

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich Ryan Edwards welcomed the move.

He said: “It’s great to see businesses adding elements, and bingo is a great addition.

“I used to call the numbers at Silver Sands when I was about 14, and it will be good to see it coming back.

“I’m delighted to support it.”

Eyes down for bingo at Silver Sands

Audry Junner, who was representing Park Holidays UK Ltd, told the meeting granting the bingo licence would give their guests another activity to enjoy during their stay.

Situated on Lossiemouth west beach, Silver Sands has caravan accommodation and camping areas as well as a restaurant, bar, swimming pool, gym and playground.