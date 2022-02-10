‘Total loss of power’ in engine caused light aircraft crash in Moray, investigators find

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Total loss of power’ in engine caused light aircraft crash in Moray, investigators find

By Craig Munro
February 10, 2022, 12:31 pm Updated: February 10, 2022, 3:01 pm
The scene of the crash within Highland Gliding Club at Easterton Airfield.
A light aircraft crashed near Elgin last summer after the engine suffered a “total loss of power”, investigators have said – though the cause of the issue is still unknown.

The pilot of the plane, who was the only person on board at the time, was seriously injured and taken to hospital following the crash at the Highland Gliding Club’s home of Easterton Airfield on July 8.

An investigation was launched by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) the following day, and the resulting report has now been published.

They found that the Druine aircraft was damaged “beyond economic repair” in the incident, with the engine separating from the rest of the body and the fuselage splitting in two.

The 55-year-old man who was flying the plane told investigators he believes he was knocked unconscious for a few seconds, and realised the severity of the situation after coming round.

The report says: “The fuselage had broken at the front of the cockpit, though the pilot had remained secure in his five-point harness.

“He managed to release his harness and was then able to crawl clear of the wreckage and telephone the witness who had seen his departure.”

The witness, a doctor, called the emergency services, and ambulances arrived 10 minutes later.

Helmet reduced head injury severity

However, realising the significance of the incident, paramedics called the air ambulance and the pilot was flown to the major trauma unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary 35 minutes after the original call.

The report added: “It is likely that the pilot’s decision to wear an RAF flying helmet reduced the severity of his head injuries and thus allowed him to remove himself from the wreckage and telephone for assistance.”

The aircraft, which was over 60 years old, had been repaired and refurbished in August 2018 after it was badly damaged in a “heavy landing” around 1980.

Despite considering various hypotheses for how both electronic ignition controllers failed at the same time, the AAIB was unable to find a definitive cause.

