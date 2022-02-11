Electricity cable to connect offshore wind to national grid at Deskford approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Electricity cable to connect offshore wind to national grid at Deskford approved

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 11, 2022, 6:00 am
The go-ahead has been given for a section of underground cable to be laid at Deskford allowing offshore energy to flow onto the grid.
A planning application for a section of electric cable to be laid allowing renewable energy to join the national grid has been approved.

Members at a special meeting of Moray Council’s planning and regulatory services committee gave the go-ahead for a two-mile piece of underground cabling between Greenhill and Factors Park Plantation at Deskford.

The section forms part of a large line connecting offshore power to a substation at Keith, which already has planning approval.

A pre-determination hearing was held on the proposal by Moray West Offshore Wind Farm immediately before Thursday’s meeting.

Chris Newman, who was representing the applicant, told members the proposal had been put forward because they were unable to use the preferred route for the cable because an existing water main barred them from following it.

Objection not considered valid

One objection was received from John and Kathryn Canning who felt it was unnecessary for the cable to pass through their land or under their house.

However, members heard that the proposed route was around 150-metres (492ft) from their property.

Mr Newman said: “There’s no intention to install cable under their house. The cable will be laid outside their land.

“We don’t believe the objection is valid.”

The application, which was recommended for approval by officers, was unanimously agreed by the committee.

