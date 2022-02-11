Where it all began: Special stone unveiled to celebrate historic connection of Moray with Duke of Edinburgh Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Where it all began: Special stone unveiled to celebrate historic connection of Moray with Duke of Edinburgh Awards

By David Mackay
February 11, 2022, 6:33 pm
Moray College UHI unveiled the commemorative stone to mark the area's links with the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme
A special commemorative stone to celebrate Moray as the birthplace as the origins of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards has been unveiled.

Prince Philip gave his royal title to the scheme to build on the success of the Moray Badge at his former school Gordonstoun.

The Duke of Edinburgh Awards have since inspired generations of youngsters to broaden their horizons beyond academic education since their inception in 1956.

Now Moray College UHI has unveiled a special stone in its grounds on the site of the former Elgin Academy to mark the region’s connection to children across the world.

Elgin teens were the first to sample the Duke of Edinburgh Awards as part of the Moray Badge before it was expanded worldwide.

Piper Lauren Caldwell played before the grand unveiling of the stone at Moray College UHI. Picture: Jason Hedges

Duke of Edinburgh Awards inspire generations

Young piper Lauren Caldwell played before the unveiling of the stone.

David Patterson, principal and chief executive of Moray College UHI, said: “We’re delighted to have our place in history recognised in establishing Moray’s Duke of Edinburgh story with the unveiling of the stone at Moray College UHI.

The Duke of Edinburgh Awards are about building skills and confidence, creating your own path plus giving back to the community, which aligns well with our core values and our mission here to be at the heart of transformation in Moray and for people in Moray.”

The stone at Moray College UHI will form part of a Duke of Edinburgh Awards trail in the area.

Stones have already been unveiled at the current Elgin Academy and Moray Council’s headquarters with another planned for Gordonstoun.

Meanwhile, there is also an exhibition at the Fochabers Heritage and Folk Museum.

Rebecca Raynes, operations manager with Duke of Edinburgh Scotland, said: “Across the world, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is operational in more than 130 countries and territories, building confidence, resilience, and perseverance in all those who take part.

“In Scotland this year, 16,638 young people have started the award, 20% of whom are facing marginalisation. We look forward to welcoming many more on a journey of self-discovery and personal development.”

