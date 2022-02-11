Where it all began: Special stone unveiled to celebrate historic connection of Moray with Duke of Edinburgh Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A special commemorative stone to celebrate Moray as the birthplace as the origins of the Duke of Edinburgh Awards has been unveiled.

Prince Philip gave his royal title to the scheme to build on the success of the Moray Badge at his former school Gordonstoun.

The Duke of Edinburgh Awards have since inspired generations of youngsters to broaden their horizons beyond academic education since their inception in 1956.

Now Moray College UHI has unveiled a special stone in its grounds on the site of the former Elgin Academy to mark the region’s connection to children across the world.

Elgin teens were the first to sample the Duke of Edinburgh Awards as part of the Moray Badge before it was expanded worldwide.

Duke of Edinburgh Awards inspire generations

Young piper Lauren Caldwell played before the unveiling of the stone.

David Patterson, principal and chief executive of Moray College UHI, said: “We’re delighted to have our place in history recognised in establishing Moray’s Duke of Edinburgh story with the unveiling of the stone at Moray College UHI.

“The Duke of Edinburgh Awards are about building skills and confidence, creating your own path plus giving back to the community, which aligns well with our core values and our mission here to be at the heart of transformation in Moray and for people in Moray.”

The stone at Moray College UHI will form part of a Duke of Edinburgh Awards trail in the area.

Stones have already been unveiled at the current Elgin Academy and Moray Council’s headquarters with another planned for Gordonstoun.

Meanwhile, there is also an exhibition at the Fochabers Heritage and Folk Museum.

Rebecca Raynes, operations manager with Duke of Edinburgh Scotland, said: “Across the world, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is operational in more than 130 countries and territories, building confidence, resilience, and perseverance in all those who take part.

“In Scotland this year, 16,638 young people have started the award, 20% of whom are facing marginalisation. We look forward to welcoming many more on a journey of self-discovery and personal development.”