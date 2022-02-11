Cullen Sea School to build commemorative boat for Duke of Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volunteers at the Cullen Sea School are “proud” to have been asked to build a commemorative boat for the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Cullen Sea School, run by charity Three Harbours Association (THA), has been asked to build a St Ayles Skiff by Banffshire Lieutenancy to commemorate Prince Phillip’s seafaring legacy.

Local schools and those taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards will have the chance to get involved with the construction.

Once the project – promoted by the Lieutenancy and other sponsors – is complete it will be based at the sea school for community use.

A Cullen Coffee Morning is being held at the Seafield Arms on Saturday March 5 to raise funds for the project.

Tea, coffee, butteries, and scones will be available from 10am until 12pm, as well as stalls, a raffle, and a lucky number draw on the day.

There will be a St Ayles Skiff already built by the sea school on display to show guests what they will be working on and answer any questions.

Boat to be a ‘fitting tribute’

The Duke of Edinburgh attended Gordonstoun School and it is hoped the project will commemorate his connection with the north-east.

Deputy-Lieutenant Patricia Seligman, added: “It seemed appropriate that with Banffshire’s connection to the sea and the late Duke of Edinburgh’s interest in the sea and young people, that building a boat in his memory would be a fitting tribute.

“Many people across our area look back on their own participation in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme as a life-changing opportunity to challenge themselves and to learn new skills.

“The provision of a new skiff at the Cullen Sea School is an excellent way to support this valuable legacy and the aspirations of Prince Philip for young people which will provide current and future generations with opportunities for their personal development.

“We were delighted that Cullen Sea School were in a position to build a St Ayles skiff as they have both the skills and facilities to do this, and we are very grateful to them.”

Ashley Mowat, chairman of THA, has thanked the Banffshire Lieutenancy for involving volunteers with the project.

He said: “Our charity wishes to record a special thank you to Deputy-Lieutenants Patricia Seligman, prime mover of the build, and Charles Milne for his generosity in offering the Seafield Arms and its facilities as the venue for the fundraising coffee morning.”