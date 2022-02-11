Cullen Sea School to build commemorative boat for Duke of Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cullen Sea School to build commemorative boat for Duke of Edinburgh

By Lauren Taylor
February 11, 2022, 3:19 pm
Cullen Sea School have been asked to build a commemorative St Ayles Skiff for the Duke of Edinburgh.
Volunteers at the Cullen Sea School are “proud” to have been asked to build a commemorative boat for the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Cullen Sea School, run by charity Three Harbours Association (THA), has been asked to build a St Ayles Skiff by Banffshire Lieutenancy to commemorate Prince Phillip’s seafaring legacy.

Local schools and those taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards will have the chance to get involved with the construction.

Once the project – promoted by the Lieutenancy and other sponsors – is complete it will be based at the sea school for community use.

A Cullen Coffee Morning is being held at the Seafield Arms on Saturday March 5 to raise funds for the project.

Tea, coffee, butteries, and scones will be available from 10am until 12pm, as well as stalls, a raffle, and a lucky number draw on the day.

There will be a St Ayles Skiff already built by the sea school on display to show guests what they will be working on and answer any questions.

Boat to be a ‘fitting tribute’

The Duke of Edinburgh attended Gordonstoun School and it is hoped the project will commemorate his connection with the north-east.

Deputy-Lieutenant Patricia Seligman, added: “It seemed appropriate that with Banffshire’s connection to the sea and the late Duke of Edinburgh’s interest in the sea and young people, that building a boat in his memory would be a fitting tribute.

“Many people across our area look back on their own participation in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards scheme as a life-changing opportunity to challenge themselves and to learn new skills.

“The provision of a new skiff at the Cullen Sea School is an excellent way to support this valuable legacy and the aspirations of Prince Philip for young people which will provide current and future generations with opportunities for their personal development.

“We were delighted that Cullen Sea School were in a position to build a St Ayles skiff as they have both the skills and facilities to do this, and we are very grateful to them.”

Ashley Mowat, chairman of THA, has thanked the Banffshire Lieutenancy for involving volunteers with the project.

He said: “Our charity wishes to record a special thank you to Deputy-Lieutenants Patricia Seligman, prime mover of the build, and Charles Milne for his generosity in offering the Seafield Arms and its facilities as the venue for the fundraising coffee morning.”

