Early morning van fire on same Elgin road as mill blaze a week ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Early morning van fire on same Elgin road as mill blaze a week ago

By Lauren Robertson
February 14, 2022, 11:07 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 6:50 pm
The scene of the second fire in the space of a week in Elgin
The scene of the second fire in the space of a week in Elgin

An investigation has been launched following a van fire at a former Elgin mill – just a week after a large blaze at the site.

Police and fire crews responded to reports of a van on fire in the Moray town during the early hours of Monday morning.

The call came in at around 2.30am and two fire appliances were at the scene on Oldmills Road just over 10 minutes later.

Crews used hoses, small tools and hydraulic cutting equipment to put the fire out.

It was deemed to be extinguished by around 3am.

Police remain at the scene

It comes exactly one week after a historic mill on the same road went up in flames.

A spokesman from the fire service said: “We received a call at 2.32am and mobilised two appliances, both were from Elgin.

“The first appliance arrived on scene at 2.43am.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire and are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

Officers can be contacted about this incident on 101 with the reference number 294 of February 14.

Just one week ago, fire tore through a mill on the same road. 

The fire last week left the mill in a state of ruin. Photo by Jason Hedges

Firefighters battled for more than three hours to extinguish the flames and one local resident has described how they heard an “explosion” in the early hours of the morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal