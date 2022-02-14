Early morning van fire on same Elgin road as mill blaze a week ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched following a van fire at a former Elgin mill – just a week after a large blaze at the site.

Police and fire crews responded to reports of a van on fire in the Moray town during the early hours of Monday morning.

The call came in at around 2.30am and two fire appliances were at the scene on Oldmills Road just over 10 minutes later.

Crews used hoses, small tools and hydraulic cutting equipment to put the fire out.

It was deemed to be extinguished by around 3am.

It comes exactly one week after a historic mill on the same road went up in flames.

A spokesman from the fire service said: “We received a call at 2.32am and mobilised two appliances, both were from Elgin.

“The first appliance arrived on scene at 2.43am.”

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire and are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

Officers can be contacted about this incident on 101 with the reference number 294 of February 14.

Just one week ago, fire tore through a mill on the same road.

Firefighters battled for more than three hours to extinguish the flames and one local resident has described how they heard an “explosion” in the early hours of the morning.