Growing to town: unexpected garden to bring new life to Forres town centre

By Ross Hempseed
February 16, 2022, 2:34 pm Updated: February 16, 2022, 4:21 pm
Cubes of Perpetual Light, part-artwork, part-miniature vertical farms that will be displayed in locations across the Highlands. Photo by Alan McAteer
Cubes of Perpetual Light, part-artwork, part-miniature vertical farms that will be displayed in locations across the Highlands. Photo by Alan McAteer

Forres town centre will have a spring awakening as part of a project spanning 12 locations across Scotland – known as the Dandelion programme.

Spring will have sprung with the project showcasing that “even the unlikeliest places can still bloom”.

Led by the Findhorn Bay Arts, which is partnering with the Dandelion programme to deliver a bright, natural springtime garden will be created in the historic centre of Forres.

The idea is to create a very natural installation in the middle of an urban area hence why they will be known as “unexpected gardens”.

Organised by EventScotland as part of the UK-wide project, Unboxed: Creativity in the UK, to put on creative events and community engagement.

Centred around the concept of “Sow, Grow and Share”, the Dandelion project brings together artists, scientists, performers, and technologists for events across the country.

Forres High Street was named the most beautiful in Scotland in 2017. Photo: DCT Media

The programme of events – which include the Unexpected Gardens – will culminate in a harvest celebration later this year.

Additionally, the gardens will be visited by Dandelion’s specially designed Cubes of Perpetual Light, which are part-artwork, part-miniature vertical farms.

The cubes will grow hundreds of seedlings under LED light, showcasing the latest technological innovation in horticulture.

‘It presents an opportunity to strengthen community networks.’

Dandelion will run from April to September 2022 with Forres “growing to town” on the gardens with mushrooms, fungi, vertical seeds and living lanes used in the displays.

Kresanna Aigner, chief executive of Findhorn Bay Arts, said: “Forres High Street, like many across the UK, has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This Unexpected Garden is an invitation to residents living and working in the lanes and alleys of the town centre to come together with the wider community to share, learn and grow.

“It presents an opportunity to strengthen community networks, collaborate with local growing initiatives and experts, and put food growing and creative production into the heart of our community.”

The Unexpected Gardens will crop up in areas across the north and north-east like Wick, Thurso, Uist and Alness.

Unexpected Gardens will appear in 12 locations across Scotland

In the Highlands, the Lyth Arts Centre’s Garden will travel across Caithness on a trailer, which will become home to a performance and workshop space.

Taigh Chearsabhagh’s garden in North Uist will offer a look into the unique ecosystem of the Western Isles.

A ‘floating’ unexpected garden will be created on the Forth Canal near the Kelpies.

Every Unexpected Garden will host a series of events individual to the area with a resident musician appointed to each site.

Fiona Dalgetty, Futures director, said: “As part of Dandelion, we’re excited to work with a local musician or band who will help provide the soundtrack to our harvest.

“Our Musician in Residence role is a great opportunity for artists who are passionate about the environment and the climate crisis to share their voice.

“Music has the fantastic ability to forge an emotional connection and unify people from all walks of life and hopefully create an understanding of the environmental challenges facing our times.”

