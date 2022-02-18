Concerns raised that reports of anti-social behaviour in Moray are not being taken seriously by Police Scotland call centre staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Concerns raised that reports of anti-social behaviour in Moray are not being taken seriously by Police Scotland call centre staff

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 18, 2022, 12:01 pm
Concerns have been raised that reports of anti-social behaviour made to the Police Scotland 101 non-emergency number are not being taken seriously.
The problem was raised during discussions at a meeting of the Moray Council police and fire and rescue services committee.

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt raised the issue during discussions on the number of police officers working across Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

As of September last year there were 1,064 full-time equivalent officers serving across the three areas.

Mr Gatt highlighted that the numbers had fallen from 1,115 in 2017 and from 1,428 in 2012 under Grampian Police.

Anti-social behaviour is an issue for people in Keith.

He said: “You need the staff to be able to do the job that the public wants you to do, and I appreciate you have a hard time in actually doing it.

“The biggest thing that’s reared its head with communities in Keith and Cullen is anti-social behaviour, which has been on the up in some areas that you would never dream of it actually happening.

“Constituents of mine have contacted me about the 101 call centre. The accusation has been made that after reporting anti-social behaviour, they didn’t want to know.

“You could take one report of that incident in isolation but I’ve now heard three or four, and that leads me to bring it up as a matter of concern.”

101 staff ‘don’t want to know’

Chief superintendent Neil McDonald explained since the single police force came into operation officers in areas including roads, organised crime, terrorism and intelligence worked as part of national teams and that impacted on numbers locally.

He acknowledged there had been difficulties with people getting through to the call centre, with Covid-related staff absences and additional social distancing measures impacting on response times.

Ch Supt McDonald said: “We prioritise 999 calls which are answered primarily in under 10 seconds, and the 101 calls then get managed thereafter.”

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross asked if there had been an increase in vandalism since lockdown ended.

He said: “I heard anecdotally in some areas groups of youths have been a problem within our communities.”

Ch Supt McDonald told the meeting while there had been an increase compared to the early lockdown period, the problem had returned to pre-pandemic levels.

