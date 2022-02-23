Number of people waiting for social care assessments in Moray skyrockets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Number of people waiting for social care assessments in Moray skyrockets

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 5:04 pm
A meeting of Moray Council heard the number of people waiting for a social care assessment has risen from four to 131 over a 19 month period.
The number of vulnerable people waiting for a social care assessment in Moray has skyrocketed.

From March 2020 to October 2021 the waiting list for those in need of an evaluation went up from four to 131.

The issue was highlighted in the chief social work officer’s report that went before a meeting of the full Moray Council today.

Independent councillor for Forres George Alexander said: “I know there’s a desperate shortage of staff, but what happens if we have someone needing an assessment but hasn’t been assessed, and their partner at home has to continue that care?

“There are cases where people have been assessed but we can’t provide the service, so the partner is forced to put them into a care home, and that has all sorts of financial implications.

“They will be coping day-by-day year-by-year and it’s massively stressful. This is a huge problem but it is being kept a dirty secret.”

Forres councillor George Alexander call the spend 'jaw dropping'
Independent councillor for Forres George Alexander.

Chief executive Roddy Burns told the meeting an action plan to deal with problems at a more local level was being implemented.

The plan includes a focused recruitment strategy, additional support for those working in home care and more structured management support for social workers.

Council convener Shona Morrison said the establishment of the National Care Service aimed to deal with the issues relating to social care, and discussions around that were taking place at pace.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown said: “The action plan is going to help but it will take time to bed in.

“The National Care Service isn’t going to fix anything soon, and to think it will come running down the road next year is cloud cuckoo land.”

Number of people waiting for a care assessment has risen from four to 131

When asked how many people had taken part in a scheme to transfer staff from other settings to the care at home service to help fill the gap in the workforce, chief social worker Jane Mackie confirmed only one had been prepared to take on a trial.

Ms Mackie said: “This says to me how valuable the people who do personal care are.

“We wrote to every home carer who left in the last two years, but very few said they wanted to return.

“There is also an ageing issue here and we have to make this attractive employment for younger people.”

A long running job advert has been posted on the Myjobscotland website.

