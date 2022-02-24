Brownfield sites across Moray could benefit from £50m redevelopment fund

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin Town Hall, Grant Lodge in Cooper Park, Leanchoil Hospital in Forres and the former Grampian Country Pork site at Buckie could benefit from a £50 million rejuvenation fund.

They are included in a list of 121 properties and areas of land earmarked for development as part of a scheme to utilise brownfield sites.

The list identifies buildings and land from Cabrach to Findhorn and Brodie to Cullen and includes churches, shops and houses.

It has been compiled of land identified as opportunity sites in the local development plan, the Scottish Government Vacant and Derelict Land Survey, and the Buildings at Risk Register.

Councillors have also been asked to suggest sites within their wards that could be included on the list.

Members of Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee will be asked to agree that all the sites are assessed against a range of criteria and prioritised for redevelopment.

Properties and land will be rated on their level of disrepair, the impact on the community of the site remaining vacant, potential sustainable uses, benefits of bringing land and buildings back into use and the likelihood of them being rejuvenated without further intervention.

Once that is done the council will be able to apply to the Scottish Government Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme for a share of £50m.

In her report, planning officer Rowena MacDougall said: “Redevelopment or reuse of brownfield sites and buildings for housing or business can bring unused or underutilised sites back into productive use and reduce the need for expansion on to greenfield land.

“Reuse of vacant land for green space, growing spaces or other community benefits can contribute to climate change targets and support biodiversity and health and wellbeing.”

Other funding sources are expected to be identified to help the ongoing redevelopment of brownfield sites.