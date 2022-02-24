Brownfield sites across Moray could benefit from £50m redevelopment fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brownfield sites across Moray could benefit from £50m redevelopment fund

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
February 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Elgin Town Hall is one of 121 buildings and areas of land identified as brownfield sites across Moray that could benefit from redevelopment. Picture by Jason Hedges
Elgin Town Hall is one of 121 buildings and areas of land identified as brownfield sites across Moray that could benefit from redevelopment. Picture by Jason Hedges

Elgin Town Hall, Grant Lodge in Cooper Park, Leanchoil Hospital in Forres and the former Grampian Country Pork site at Buckie could benefit from a £50 million rejuvenation fund.

They are included in a list of 121 properties and areas of land earmarked for development as part of a scheme to utilise brownfield sites.

The list identifies buildings and land from Cabrach to Findhorn and Brodie to Cullen and includes churches, shops and houses.

It has been compiled of land identified as opportunity sites in the local development plan, the Scottish Government Vacant and Derelict Land Survey, and the Buildings at Risk Register.

Councillors have also been asked to suggest sites within their wards that could be included on the list.

Members of Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee will be asked to agree that all the sites are assessed against a range of criteria and prioritised for redevelopment.

Grant Lodge in Cooper Park in Elgin.

Properties and land will be rated on their level of disrepair, the impact on the community of the site remaining vacant, potential sustainable uses, benefits of bringing land and buildings back into use and the likelihood of them being rejuvenated without further intervention.

Once that is done the council will be able to apply to the Scottish Government Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme for a share of £50m.

In her report, planning officer Rowena MacDougall said: “Redevelopment or reuse of brownfield sites and buildings for housing or business can bring unused or underutilised sites back into productive use and reduce the need for expansion on to greenfield land.

“Reuse of vacant land for green space, growing spaces or other community benefits can contribute to climate change targets and support biodiversity and health and wellbeing.”

Other funding sources are expected to be identified to help the ongoing redevelopment of brownfield sites.

