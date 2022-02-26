‘No one should have to give birth in a lay-by’: Douglas Ross demands action on Moray maternity service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon faces mounting pressure to address the “awful situation” facing pregnant women across Moray after one mum was forced to give birth in an A96 lay-by.

Alexandra Naylor said she was “terrified to her core” after being transferred from Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin to Aberdeen Maternity Hospital due to complications.

All “high risk” births have been referred to Aberdeen or Inverness since the maternity unit in Elgin was downgraded in 2018, from consultant-led to midwife-led.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is calling on ministers to address the “awful situation in Moray that is experienced by too many mums and families”.

He plans to raise the case at Holyrood next week and get answers from the Scottish Government.

His plea follows a “catalogue of unacceptable experiences”, including that of Ms Naylor, who has backed the campaign to see full maternity services restored after her own traumatic experience at the side of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf met officials from NHS Grampian and NHS Highland on February 15 to discuss “practical next steps”. The senior SNP minister will visit Moray on March 21 to meet clinicians and local people.

‘We need to see action’

Mr Ross, who is the MP for Moray, said: “No one should have to give birth in a roadside lay-by in Scotland in this day and age, yet that is the threat countless Moray mums have faced ever since the downgrading of services at Dr Gray’s in Elgin.

“Mrs Naylor’s experience yet again reiterates the need for the restoration of a consultant-led maternity service in Elgin.

“No wonder campaigners and local medical experts are up in arms about the inaction on this. We need to see action from NHS Grampian and the Scottish Government.

“Pregnant women in Moray have waited long enough, the health secretary must act now and guarantee the return of a full maternity service at Dr Gray’s.”

Mr Ross has personal experience of the challenges faced as his wife Krystle was rushed to Aberdeen from Elgin, while pregnant with the couple’s youngest son James.

He continued: “I remember my fear as the ambulance doors closed to take Krystle through to Aberdeen that anything could happen to her and the baby on the journey to Aberdeen and I wouldn’t be there to help and support her.”

An independent review of maternity provision in Moray was ordered by the Scottish Government, and the recommendations were published in December.

It ruled out leaving things as they were and removing maternity services entirely, claiming either would be “inappropriate” and recommended in the short-term for emergency patients to be sent to Raigmore in Inverness as it is closer.

But the campaign group Keep Mum says it is “losing patience with the current set up”.

NHS Grampian apology

Ms Naylor gave birth to her son Casper in a lay-by in Pitcaple, near Inverurie on December 27. She says she was “restricted by seatbelts with no breaks in between pushing”.

Alasdair Pattinson, hospital general manager at Dr Gray’s, apologised for Ms Naylor’s experience and urged her to contact the health board with her concerns.

He added: “Generally speaking, patients are only moved to Aberdeen or Inverness when there is a clinical need.

“We’re determined to find a sustainable, long-term solution for mum’s-to-be in Moray and we will continue to work with our partners, including Moray parents, NHS Highland, The Scottish Ambulance Service as well as The Scottish Government, to put in place a solution that works for Moray families as soon as possible.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We are committed to the reintroduction of consultant-led maternity services in Moray in a safe and sustainable way.

“While we understand completely the need for pace and urgency, this must be done in a way that puts the safety of mothers and children first.

“The health secretary is considering all the recommendations in the Ralph Roberts report into maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital, and met again with NHS Grampian and NHS Highland on February 15 to discuss practical next steps and intends to visit Moray in person on March 21 to meet with clinicians and local people.

“The health secretary will announce his response to the report shortly to deliver the best model of maternity care for women and their families in Moray.”

