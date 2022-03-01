Major warehouse development in the pipeline for Rothes distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Major warehouse development in the pipeline for Rothes distillery

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
A proposal of application notice for 21 warehouses at Glenrothes Distillery was submitted earlier this year.
A proposal of application notice for 21 warehouses at Glenrothes Distillery was submitted earlier this year.

A huge warehouse development could be on the cards for a Speyside town.

Global drinks company the Edrington Group are looking to build 21 maturation warehouses, a filling store and tree nursery along with associated roads and services at Glenrothes Distillery on the outskirts of Rothes.

The 68.5 hectare site includes a yard to the north of the distillery and two farms that are no longer in use.

A proposal of application was lodged with Moray Council in January.

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee today were asked to give feedback on the proposal before a full planning application is submitted.

SNP councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Louise Nicol highlighted there were popular walking routes in the area, and raised concerns on the impact a fungus caused by ethanol in the air and is often found on trees surrounding distilleries and warehouses could have on the environment.

An online public consultation will be held on the proposal

Ms Nicol said: “There’s a lot of wildlife there, the first time I saw a badger in the wild was up there, and there’s foxes and squirrels in the area.”

The site is partly covered by the Spey Valley Special Landscape Area designation in the local development plan, and includes five entries on the local Sites and Monuments Record.

Independent councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross said: “I have concerns about further loss of greenfield agricultural land, which in time jeopardises our food security.

“I also have concerns about the amount of lorry movements in a community like Rothes that is already a bottleneck.”

The applicants will consult with Speyside Community Council, and an online public event on the proposals will be held with a date still to be confirmed.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in the autumn.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]