Cullen could benefit from 55 new homes if a proposed housing development comes to fruition

Road safety issues and the need for affordable homes were the main views aired on a proposed housing development for a Moray coastal community.

Morlich Homes are looking to build 55 units at Seafield Road in Cullen, and submitted a proposal of application notice to Moray Council earlier this year.

The site covers an area of around 3.39 hectares and is situated at the eastern side of the town along the A98 Fochabers to Aberdeen road.

Members of the planning and regulatory services committee were asked for their comments on the development, which will be fed back to the applicant before a full planning application is lodged.

Although not a member of the committee, Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt was given the opportunity to give his view on the proposal.

Speeding traffic is a problem

He said: “I’ve no problem with the 55 houses, that would be generally welcomed in Cullen.

“My concern for Seafield Road is there seems to be a non-ending issue with complaints about speeding.”

There were calls to reduce the speed limit travelling from Cullen towards the east until after the junction with the B9018 road.

Conservative councillor for Keith and Cullen Laura Powell said: “I would like to see the 40mph section removed, and the speed limit reduced to 30mph until it gets to the junction with the Keith road. It will reduce the speed of traffic going into and out of Cullen

“There will be an element of affordable housing with this that is very much needed.

Need for affordable homes in Cullen

“Some of the low priced properties in Cullen are sold as holiday homes, and I hope the affordable housing is completed earlier in the development rather than left to the end.”

An online public consultation and exhibition will be held and Cullen and Deskford Community Council will be asked for comment on the proposal.