Plans for more than 50 homes in Elgin given green light

Plans for more than 50 homes on a site previously earmarked for a primary school have been backed.

Moray Council’s planning committee has approved proposals for 53 homes in the Glassgreen area of Elgin.

The site is within the Elgin South masterplan, and had originally been allocated for a primary school until a recent review determined a larger piece of land would be required.

The review identified the school would need just over six acres to ensure there is capacity for years to come, so it has now moved to another piece of land to the south of the housing estate.

Of the 53 new homes, six will be accessible and two will be classed as affordable, which will add to the already 15 new affordable homes at the nearby south Glassgreen site.

The new estate will feature a central outdoor seating area where residents can gather in good weather.

Members of Moray Council’s planning committee backed the homes at a meeting today.

Chairman David Bremner said: “It’s encouraging to see that much-needed homes are being built in the area, including affordable and accessible homes.

“I also welcome the consideration of local wildlife and biodiversity, as well as the significant contribution which will be required from the developer about transport, healthcare, and secondary school provision.”

Development will eventually have 2,500 homes

Public art features and landscaping are also being considered to make the estate more desirable.

Plans to expand Elgin’s residential capacity were approved in May 2017 via the Elgin South masterplan, which would deliver 2,500 homes to help tackle affordable housing in the area.

The new development broke ground in 2018 with 870 new homes, a sports centre and two new primary schools due to be built as part of phase one.

The new Linkwood Primary School, which opened in 2021 and the Moray Sports Centre, which opened in 2019, has enhanced the area’s social connectivity.