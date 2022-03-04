Disconnect over proposed lime tree avenue in Elgin park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There has been a disconnect over proposals to create an avenue of lime trees in Elgin as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, according to the chairman of the town’s community council.

The proposal forms part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project that encourages schools, groups and individuals to plant trees to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

The scheme is being led by the Lord Lieutenants of Moray and Banffshire.

There is also a steering group including the deputy lieutenants, representatives from the local authority’s education, planning and lands and parks services as well as two councillors.

Eddie Wallace, a member of Elgin Community Council, has taken a stronger stance on the project compared to other members of the group, believing they will be planted in the wrong place and ruin the park.

The avenue of 58 trees planted 33ft apart is proposed for either side of the footpath running from Grant Lodge to Deanshaugh bridge.

There was concern the tree project was not included in discussions or plans relating to the rejuvenation of the park as part of the Moray Growth Deal.

A meeting was held between members of the steering group and the community council at the site.

John Moray, the Earl of Moray who is chairman of the steering group, explained lime trees grew in many parks across the area and could be found in Forres, Fochabers and Grantown.

He said: “We want everybody to be part of this, it’s something Elgin can enjoy for the next 150 years.

58 trees have been bought

“It would be a treasure of the town.”

Around £25,000 was made in donations for the trees which have been bought. They now need to be planted by the end of next month.

Mr Wallace aired his dislike for the plan saying people he spoke to were unaware of it and did not support it.

He said: “I use the park and there needs to be thought on how it’s used, instead of putting this knife edge through it.

“You just don’t plant trees in the middle of a park.”

Alastair Kennedy, chairman of the community council, explained members had expressed different views on the project, but accepted it would go ahead anyway.

He said: “We have stated our ambivalence towards it. It’s a bit disappointing the way the community wasn’t really involved

“I think there’s been a disconnect and that’s not helped things.”