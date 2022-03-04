Disconnect over proposed lime tree avenue in Elgin park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disconnect over proposed lime tree avenue in Elgin park

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Alastair Kennedy, chairman of Elgin Community Council, said members were ambivalent to the lime tree avenue.
There has been a disconnect over proposals to create an avenue of lime trees in Elgin as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations, according to the chairman of the town’s community council.

The proposal forms part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project that encourages schools, groups and individuals to plant trees to mark Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

The scheme is being led by the Lord Lieutenants of Moray and Banffshire.

There is also a steering group including the deputy lieutenants, representatives from the local authority’s education, planning and lands and parks services as well as two councillors.

Eddie Wallace, a member of Elgin Community Council, has taken a stronger stance on the project compared to other members of the group, believing they will be planted in the wrong place and ruin the park.

Cooper Park in Elgin.

The avenue of 58 trees planted 33ft apart is proposed for either side of the footpath running from Grant Lodge to Deanshaugh bridge.

There was concern the tree project was not included in discussions or plans relating to the rejuvenation of the park as part of the Moray Growth Deal.

A meeting was held between members of the steering group and the community council at the site.

John Moray, the Earl of Moray who is chairman of the steering group, explained lime trees grew in many parks across the area and could be found in Forres, Fochabers and Grantown.

He said: “We want everybody to be part of this, it’s something Elgin can enjoy for the next 150 years.

58 trees have been bought

“It would be a treasure of the town.”

Around £25,000 was made in donations for the trees which have been bought. They now need to be planted by the end of next month.

Mr Wallace aired his dislike for the plan saying people he spoke to were unaware of it and did not support it.

He said: “I use the park and there needs to be thought on how it’s used, instead of putting this knife edge through it.

“You just don’t plant trees in the middle of a park.”

Alastair Kennedy, chairman of the community council, explained members had expressed different views on the project, but accepted it would go ahead anyway.

He said: “We have stated our ambivalence towards it. It’s a bit disappointing the way the community wasn’t really involved

“I think there’s been a disconnect and that’s not helped things.”

