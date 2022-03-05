Alan Murray: New appeal launched to find Cullen man who went missing a week ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alan Murray: New appeal launched to find Cullen man who went missing a week ago

By Ross Hempseed
March 5, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: March 5, 2022, 12:38 pm
missing man
Alan Murray has been missing from Cullen for a week.

Police are appealing for information on Cullen man Alan Murray who has been missing for a week.

Mr Murray, 54, was last seen around 11.30 pm on Saturday, February 26, in the Seatown area near Grant Street.

He is described as around 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build with fair hair.

He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black jacket, orange snood, dark jeans and ankle boots.

Inquiries are still ongoing into Mr Murray’s disappearance, with officers appealing to the public for information that could help trace him.

Police Inspector Tony McCullie said: “Extensive searches have been carried out since Alan was reported missing a week ago.

“These have included detailed searches of the waters and coastline surrounding Cullen by the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit all so far without success.

“We have been keeping Alan’s family informed throughout this activity and they are extremely concerned for his welfare, given this is out of character for him.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2576 of February 27, 2022.

