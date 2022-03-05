Alan Murray: New appeal launched to find Cullen man who went missing a week ago

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information on Cullen man Alan Murray who has been missing for a week.

Mr Murray, 54, was last seen around 11.30 pm on Saturday, February 26, in the Seatown area near Grant Street.

He is described as around 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build with fair hair.

He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black jacket, orange snood, dark jeans and ankle boots.

Inquiries are still ongoing into Mr Murray’s disappearance, with officers appealing to the public for information that could help trace him.

Police Inspector Tony McCullie said: “Extensive searches have been carried out since Alan was reported missing a week ago.

“These have included detailed searches of the waters and coastline surrounding Cullen by the Police Scotland Dive and Marine Unit all so far without success.

“We have been keeping Alan’s family informed throughout this activity and they are extremely concerned for his welfare, given this is out of character for him.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2576 of February 27, 2022.