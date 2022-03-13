Fire crews battle late night blaze at New Elgin Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews were called to New Elgin last night after a wooden shed went up in flames.

Emergency crews were alerted to a shed set alight to the rear of New Elgin Hall at 9.30pm.

One appliance was sent to the scene with video footage showing several firefighters rushing to the hall to put out the large flames.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes with crews using one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

A fire spokesman has confirmed nobody was injured.

He said: “We got a call about a wooden shed to the rear of New Elgin Hall on fire at 9.27pm.

“One appliance was sent to the scene. Crews used one hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera.

“Stop message came at 9.50pm and nobody was injured in the incident.”