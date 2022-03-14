Warning tributes to loved ones will be removed from Moray beauty spot because there are already too many

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Warning tributes to loved ones will be removed from Moray beauty spot because there are already too many

By Lauren Taylor
March 14, 2022, 7:25 pm Updated: March 14, 2022, 7:26 pm
The viewpoint is at risk of becoming "over-populated" by tributes.
Moray Council has warned any new memorial tributes at Califer Viewpoint will be removed from this month to protect the area.

Residents have been reminded that new memorial trees, flowers and plaques are not permitted at the beauty spot near Forres.

The decision to stop allowing plantings and memorials was made in 2014 after the viewpoint became “over-populated” by the tributes.

Following an audit recording the current trees and memorials, the council has confirmed any new additions will be removed from March.

Moray Council‘s open spaces manager, James Hunter, explained that residents are continuing to lay memorials at the viewpoint without permission are causing “detriment” to the area.

He said: “The council has carried out an audit of all plantings and plaques that are currently in place and these will remain in situ.

“However, to protect the views from Califer Hill and the overall appearance of the beauty spot we must ask people to refrain from adding new tributes to the area.

“It’s lovely to see so many people remembering loved ones in an iconic Moray spot, but I urge people to refrain from planting or installing plaques without permission to avoid any distress when they are removed.”

Moray Council headstone stabilisation

Meanwhile, the local authority is also resuming inspections of headstones in cemeteries across Moray this month.

The work ensures that cemeteries are a safe place for visitors and staff. However, inspections were paused during the Covid pandemic.

The inspections will not prevent public access or use of the cemeteries, which will remain open throughout.

A “gentle” hand test is used to assess the condition of memorial headstones. If the headstone shows no signs of instability it is recorded as safe.

If the headstone is found to be unstable and in danger of falling over, it will be made safe and the lair holders will be contacted. They can then decide to either leave the stone or pay to have it repaired by a trained mason.

When a headstone is found unstable but not imminently dangerous, the council will write to the lair holder’s last known address.

In these cases, a “discreet” safety cordon may be placed around the headstone for safety reasons.

Mr Hunter added: “Members of the public are free to approach staff while they’re in cemeteries if they have any questions, we just remind people not to do so while an inspection is being carried out, for safety reasons.

“We’ll be in touch with any lair owners should we find any issues following this sensitive safety work and ask that the discreet safety signage and cordons are not removed until headstones have been made safe.”

