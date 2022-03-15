‘Anglophobia is there all the time’: Moray councillor raises concern about anti-English sentiment in the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Anglophobia is there all the time’: Moray councillor raises concern about anti-English sentiment in the north

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Moray councillor Claire Feaver has raised concerns about Anglophobia.
Moray councillor Claire Feaver has raised concerns about Anglophobia.

A call has been made for the issue of Anglophobia to be recognised as a problem in Moray.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of Moray Council corporate committee today  during which members agreed unanimously to adopt a definition of Islamophobia, set out by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims at Westminster and backed by all parties at Holyrood.

The notice of motion was put forward by council leader Graham Leadbitter following a request from the Muslim Engagement and Development group.

It will help the local authority strengthen its equalities responsibilities by eliminating discrimination, harassment and victimisation of Muslims, promoting equality of opportunity and fostering good relations between communities.

Is Anglophobia a problem in Moray?

Forres councillor Claire Feaver wholeheartedly supported the adoption of the motion, but raised the issue of anti-English behaviour.

She said: “I think we also need to recognise along with Islamophobia, Anglophobia.

“As a minority group in Moray, I get more emails and telephone calls from people who’ve suffered from Anglophobia and I’d like to flag that up.

Forres councillor Claire Feaver.

“Anglophobia is there all the time, numerous constituents over the last five years have come to me asking what we’re going to do about this.”

She asked if anything could be included to acknowledge the issue.

However, Mr Leadbitter felt it would not be appropriate to change the wording as a lot of work had gone into agreeing a clear, well researched definition of Islamophobia.

He said: “We would all agree any form of discrimination is completely unacceptable. It’s a particularly insidious form of abuse.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter.
Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter.

“But we are at risk if we randomly add bits to this motion because there are many areas it could cover.

“For example we could add gypsy traveller discrimination, which is significant and wide spread.

“I’m not adverse to having that (Anglophobia) incorporated into the council’s policies, I just think it needs to be done correctly.

“If there is a definition to be incorporated then we need to know what that definition is. I don’t want to make that up on the hoof.”

Keith and Cullen councillor Donald Gatt welcomed the strengthening of the council’s equalities policies.

Utter condemnation of all forms of discrimination

He said: “Any victimisation of people because of their race or their religion or their colour is to be condemned utterly.

“Sadly I do have to report about two years ago I myself was subject to it.

“I was told to go back to England and I was born in Perth, so I’m as Scottish as anybody else.

“I would welcome any other moves to eradicate this hatred we have in society whether it’s Islamophobia, Anglophobia or anti-semitism.”

The agreed definition agreed by the council states: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

