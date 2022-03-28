Meet the Dufftown 19-year-old who bought the cafe where she has worked for four years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Meet the Dufftown 19-year-old who bought the cafe where she has worked for four years

By Craig Munro
March 28, 2022, 7:51 pm
Chloe Campbell, 19, took over the Coffee Pot cafe in Dufftown, Moray last month. Picture by Kath Flannery
Chloe Campbell, 19, took over the Coffee Pot cafe in Dufftown, Moray last month. Picture by Kath Flannery

Regulars at the Coffee Pot cafe in Dufftown were stunned last month when the teenage waitress who had been serving them for the past four years announced she was the new owner.

But Chloe Campbell, 19, says her first few weeks in charge of the business have gone as smoothly as she could have hoped and her clientele have happily lent their support.

She took over the cafe from previous owner Lorraine Williams on February 8, less than two years after leaving Speyside High School in Aberlour.

Chloe was still studying there when, aged 15, she first took on a weekend job at the Coffee Pot.

She said: “I was doing in-service days and picked up holiday cover. I left school and didn’t really know what I was planning to do or anything, and just got a full-time job here. It just kind of stemmed from there.”

Two years later, she had started working full-time at the cafe and was discovering a passion for being a barista.

The Coffee Pot cafe in Dufftown, Moray. Picture by Kath Flannery

“Me and my boss were just having a conversation about how eventually, one day I’d like to have my own café because I’d just taken a love to it,” she said.

Unexpectedly, Mrs Williams told her she was looking for a change as the stresses of Covid started to wind down, and was planning to sell the cafe after five years as the owner.

Chloe said: “She was like, ‘Oh, you can have this place.’

“I was like, ‘If you’re offering, then I’ll definitely take that offer because I’m not going to get that anywhere else just now at my age.'”

The massive decision to buy the business was informed by Chloe’s parents, childminder Dawn-Marie and farmer Colin, who brought her up with an entrepreneurial attitude.

Chloe Campbell has been working at the cafe since she was 15. Picture by Kath Flannery

She said: “They’ve been really, really supportive. I honestly couldn’t have done it without them because you need that support there.

“From a young age, they’ve always said you’ve got to work for what you want, so that’s what I’ve done.

“Money doesn’t grow on trees, so you’ve got to save it and got to spend it wisely.”

Support has also come from her friends in Dufftown, who were “really, really surprised” but “so excited” when she told them, and Mrs Williams herself.

Chloe said: “I’ve been on the phone to her and I’ve been texting her, she’s not abandoned me.

“She’s been very open and she’s helped me a lot, and she’s advised me on how I should do things. If I need a hand she’s always there for me.”

