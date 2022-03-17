No debate on whale and dolphin killings labelled ‘profoundly undemocratic’ by Moray Council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No debate on whale and dolphin killings labelled ‘profoundly undemocratic’ by Moray Council leader

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 17, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 8:06 am
Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter wanted the Faroese practice of whale and dolphin killings to be discussed by elected members.
Moray councillors have been unable to discuss the killing of whales and dolphins in the Faroe Islands as it was deemed irrelevant to its statutory business.

A notice of motion asking members to consider the issue and make their views known to the Faroese government was withdrawn at a meeting of the corporate committee this week, as it was declared to be incompetent and outwith the local authority’s remit.

But council leader Graham Leadbitter felt that decision was “profoundly undemocratic” and left him “constitutionally bound”.

Around 600 pilot whales and between 10 and 35 white-sided dolphins are killed by the Faroese each year.

However, in one day in September 2021, more than 1,400 dolphins died in what is termed a grind that involves herding the sea mammals on to a beach and slaughtering them.

The incident drew widespread condemnation.

‘Profoundly undemocratic’

At the meeting on Tuesday, Mr Leadbitter, who tabled the motion following concerns raised by a constituent, said: “I’ve tried various ways of finding a way to deal with this and I’ve found myself constitutionally bound with it.

“I’m finding myself feeling it’s really undemocratic and that the current procedures in the council aren’t allowing it to be debated, which is a frustration both for the person that’s written and a frustration for me not being able to provide an answer.”

Chairman of the meeting Aaron McLean had seconded the motion and agreed with the points made by Mr Leadbitter.

But following discussions with officers he felt it was not relevant business for the committee or the council.

Alasdair McEachan, head of governance, strategy and performance, apologised for the notice of motion being included in committee papers published before he was able to give guidance on the issue.

He said: “My view is in this case the issue is outwith the statutory remit of the council, it’s not what councillors are elected to do.

“Although I do recognise there’s a political element here and the council and council business is very much what councillors wish to make of it.”

Council leader left ‘constitutionally bound’

A petition asking the local authority to make the Faroese government aware that the people of Moray were against killing whales and dolphins, was submitted in February.

Petitions need at least 50 signatures from those living in Moray who are on the electoral register before it can be considered.

But it was declared invalid as the subject was not something the local authority was responsible for.

Officers will look into ways topics not directly connected with council business can be debated as part of a review into the local authority’s petitions process.

