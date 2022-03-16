Findhorn Bay Festival returns for ten-day celebration of arts and culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Findhorn Bay Festival returns for ten-day celebration of arts and culture

By Lauren Robertson
March 16, 2022, 9:21 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 9:21 pm
A performer at Findhorn Bay Festival in 2016. Picture by Paul Campbell.
Findhorn Bay Festival will return this autumn with a ten-day celebration of arts and culture.

Between Friday September 23 and Sunday October 2, groups from across Moray and beyond will come together to celebrate Scotland’s heritage and people.

The festival is returning for its fourth year after a two-year-long pandemic induced break, and will centre around Scotland’s Year of Stories.

It will feature art, theatre and live music performances, as well as showcasing local food and hosting a wide range of activities that can be enjoyed by all.

Findhorn Bay Arts have organised the festival, with support from EventScotland, and said that it will be held across various unexpected spaces and scenic landscapes.

‘One or two big surprises’

Kresanna Aigner is chief executive and creative director of Findhorn Bay Arts, having founded the group ten years ago.

She is also director of the festival and explained that this year’s event will recognise those that were missed because of the pandemic, with a couple of surprises thrown in.

“After the disappointment of having to cancel the festival back in 2020 – absolutely the right thing to do to keep our audiences and communities safe at the height of the pandemic – we want to come back with a strong festival programme, but one which acknowledges the post-Covid era we are living in,” she said.

“We’ll be celebrating 10 years since the establishment of Findhorn Bay Arts with high quality arts programming, several showcase events, community events and activities – and one or two big surprises.

“It is certain to be a bittersweet moment, as we recognise how much has changed for everyone over the past two years.”

A full festival programme will be announced later this year.

