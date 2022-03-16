Findhorn Bay Festival returns for ten-day celebration of arts and culture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Findhorn Bay Festival will return this autumn with a ten-day celebration of arts and culture.

Between Friday September 23 and Sunday October 2, groups from across Moray and beyond will come together to celebrate Scotland’s heritage and people.

The festival is returning for its fourth year after a two-year-long pandemic induced break, and will centre around Scotland’s Year of Stories.

It will feature art, theatre and live music performances, as well as showcasing local food and hosting a wide range of activities that can be enjoyed by all.

Findhorn Bay Arts have organised the festival, with support from EventScotland, and said that it will be held across various unexpected spaces and scenic landscapes.

📢 📢 FINDHORN BAY FESTIVAL – SAVE THE DATE! Its Friday – Fri-YAY! – and to celebrate we thought we'd share our new teaser trailer video for the 4th Findhorn Bay Festival… ….which will return on 23 Sept to 2 Oct 2022! 🥳🥳#FindhornBayFestival #MakingCreativeThingsHappen pic.twitter.com/dzwSTe0Jub — Findhorn Bay Arts (@FindhornBayArts) March 4, 2022

‘One or two big surprises’

Kresanna Aigner is chief executive and creative director of Findhorn Bay Arts, having founded the group ten years ago.

She is also director of the festival and explained that this year’s event will recognise those that were missed because of the pandemic, with a couple of surprises thrown in.

“After the disappointment of having to cancel the festival back in 2020 – absolutely the right thing to do to keep our audiences and communities safe at the height of the pandemic – we want to come back with a strong festival programme, but one which acknowledges the post-Covid era we are living in,” she said.

“We’ll be celebrating 10 years since the establishment of Findhorn Bay Arts with high quality arts programming, several showcase events, community events and activities – and one or two big surprises.

“It is certain to be a bittersweet moment, as we recognise how much has changed for everyone over the past two years.”

A full festival programme will be announced later this year.