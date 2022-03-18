Trees donated to Elgin school children stolen by thieves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Trees donated to Elgin school children stolen by thieves

By Louise Glen
March 18, 2022, 11:17 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 11:53 am
New Elgin Primary School.
New Elgin Primary School.

Children at New Elgin Primary School have been devastated after trees donated to them were stolen by thieves in the night.

Pupils had planted 80 trees in the school playground – but discovered they had all been stolen when they turned up to class on Thursday morning.

Posting on social media about the theft, head teacher Elaine Milne said she had passed CCTV footage of two men acting suspiciously in the playground to police.

The Facebook post read: “Sad news. Before Christmas the rotary gifted New Elgin 40 fir trees which our eco committee duly planted.

“This term we received 40 fruit trees which included apple, hawthorn, blackcurrant and gooseberry from The Woodland Trust.

‘All have now been stolen’

“Again our eco committee planted these trees under the care of Miss Milligan and with support from the  Environmental Action Plan (REAP).

“All have now been stolen.”

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter.

However, head teacher Mrs Milne later told The Press and Journal that the school had been overwhelmed with kindess after the nighttime raid.

She said: “Something positive has come out of a terrible thing. Lovely phone calls and emails have restored our faith in community.

“The school have been overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity of the school community and local business who have offered donations.

“The school are going to consider how to move forward after Easter, and towards second green flag.

“We will be sharing our vision after the Easter break.”

‘Very low to steal from school and young children’

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbetter described the theft as “gutting” for staff, children and the wider community.

He added: “It is a particular low crime to steal from a school community and from very young children who have put a lot of effort into this.

“And will they will be very upset by these actions by others.

“I hope those responsible will reflect in their behaviour.”

Commenting on the post, one woman offered two saplings. She said: “Oh my, this is awful

“We are getting two saplings delivered tomorrow from the Woodland Trust’s big climate fightback   You guys are more than welcome to them? I know it’s only two, but every little helps.”

Another said: “I have recently moved house and there is a healthy little cherry tree in our garden we don’t want to keep if you’d like to have it to re-start the wonderful initiative.”

Police have been contacted to comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal