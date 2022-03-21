Dr Gray’s urges patients to stay away unless in life-threatening condition amid norovirus outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray hospital battling a norovirus outbreak is urging people to stay away unless they have a “life threatening condition”.

Dr Gray’s in Elgin announced the outbreak late last week, which has affected patients and staff across several wards. It follows a period of high levels of norovirus being experienced in the community.

Staff are asking people to call 111 before they attend the emergency department, and has warned there is a lack of beds for new admissions.

A spokesman directed people to hospitals in Nairn and Huntly for non-life threatening conditions.

Norovirus outbreak – Dr Gray’s Hospital – update We can now confirm Ward 1 (Day Case Unit) and Ward 8 (HDU) have… Posted by NHS Grampian on Monday, 21 March 2022

A message on social media said: “We can now confirm Ward 1 (Day Case Unit) and Ward 8 (High Dependency Unit) have reopened to new admissions.

“Visits to these wards should be arranged directly with the senior charge nurse. Wards 5 and 6 remain closed to admissions and visiting, except for end of life and essential visits.

“Although the reopening of two wards is welcome news, Dr Gray’s Hospital remains under significant pressure.

“Therefore, we would continue to urge people to contact NHS 24 on 111 before coming to the Emergency Department.”

Health secretary Humza Yousaf is visiting the hospital today, in spite of the outbreak.