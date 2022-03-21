Dr Gray’s urges patients to stay away unless in life-threatening condition amid norovirus outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Dr Gray’s urges patients to stay away unless in life-threatening condition amid norovirus outbreak

By Louise Glen
March 21, 2022, 4:20 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 4:26 pm
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin.

A Moray hospital battling a norovirus outbreak is urging people to stay away unless they have a “life threatening condition”.

Dr Gray’s in Elgin announced the outbreak late last week, which has affected patients and staff across several wards. It follows a period of high levels of norovirus being experienced in the community.

Staff are asking people to call 111 before they attend the emergency department, and has warned there is a lack of beds for new admissions.

A spokesman directed people to hospitals in Nairn and Huntly for non-life threatening conditions.

A message on social media said: “We can now confirm Ward 1 (Day Case Unit) and Ward 8 (High Dependency Unit) have reopened to new admissions.

“Visits to these wards should be arranged directly with the senior charge nurse. Wards 5 and 6 remain closed to admissions and visiting, except for end of life and essential visits.

“Although the reopening of two wards is welcome news, Dr Gray’s Hospital remains under significant pressure.

“Therefore, we would continue to urge people to contact NHS 24 on 111 before coming to the Emergency Department.”

Health secretary Humza Yousaf is visiting the hospital today, in spite of the outbreak. 

