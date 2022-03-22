Elgin man Ryan Williamson traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 38-year-old man who had gone missing from his home in Elgin has been traced safe and well.

Ryan Williamson had been reported missing from the Moray town on March 21 around 5.30pm, police issued an appeal in the early hours of this morning.

Police confirmed that he was traced earlier today.

A police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that Ryan Williamson, 38, reported missing from Elgin has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who responded to and shared our appeal.”