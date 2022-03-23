New recycling centre for Elgin in the pipeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

New recycling centre for Elgin in the pipeline

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 11:51 am
Moray Council is applying for funding to help bring a new household recycling centre to Elgin.
Moray Council is looking to build a new household waste recycling centre in Elgin.

A total of £800,000 has been agreed in the capital budget to buy land for a site in or close to the town.

Officers are preparing to submit an application to the Scottish Government Recycling Improvement Fund for additional costs.

The aim is to replace the existing household waste recycling centre at Chanonry.

The current centre is cramped and those using it have to book slots online so staff can manage traffic safely.

The new site will be run on the ethos to reuse items before recycling them.

A third sector organisation will be sought to operate a service where people can drop off furniture, household goods and other items that can be sold on.

A similar operation is run by social enterprise Waste Busters at the recycling centre in Forres.

Economic development and infrastructure services committee chairman Graham Leadbitter.

Head of environmental and commercial services Stephen Cooper told a meeting of the economic development and infrastructure committee that an opportunity had arisen to apply for funding for the project.

He said: “We have a very constrained site in Elgin and we’ve been looking for a new site for some time.

“We had to come up with something innovative, so the concept is a waste hierarchy approach.

“As you enter the new site the idea is you would drop off all your waste that could potentially be reused or upcycled, and we’d get the third sector to operate that section of it.

“You would then move into an area where you would recycle, then finally you would end up with waste that couldn’t be reused or recycled for disposal.

“So it’s thinking about that waste hierarchy and that journey someone would have to take.”

‘Innovative’ approach to reducing waste in Elgin

Committee chairman Graham Leadbitter welcomed the proposal.

He said: “We have a number of excellent social enterprises that operate in Moray, and some of them would lend themselves really well to being able to operate in tandem with the council on a site of that type.

“I’m personally quite excited by this, as I can see the way the site operates in Forres is exceptionally good and really lends itself for the reuse of objects.

“If we can get that for our largest body of waste that would really help.”

The submission for funding is expected to be made in June, and if successful design work will start later this year.

