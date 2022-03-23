Urgent action needed on £3.3m black hole in early learning and childcare budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Urgent action needed on £3.3m black hole in early learning and childcare budget

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 23, 2022, 5:00 pm
Moray Council needs to take urgent action to get to the bottom of the £3.3 million shortfall in the early learning and childcare budget.
Moray Council needs to take urgent action to get to the bottom of the £3.3 million shortfall in the early learning and childcare budget.

Urgent action is needed to get to the bottom of a £3.3 million shortfall in Moray Council’s early learning and childcare budget.

Councillors asked internal auditors to look into the deficit when it came to light earlier this year.

The £3.3m black hole has been caused by higher than anticipated demand for free nursery places, which has been expanded so three and four-year-olds as well as eligible two-year-olds can get a placement of up to 1,140 hours a year.

This has resulted in the need for more staff and extra lunches.

Along with the increasing cost for additional support needs and higher hourly payments for external childcare providers, the total adds up to £1.9 million.

In addition, changes to the Scottish Government funding formula for its flagship policy has seen a £1.4m drop in the grant for Moray.

In a report going before councillors next week, auditors call for an urgent budget review of the service so inconsistencies can be picked up quickly.

An internal audit report in the £3.3m gap in the early learning and childcare budget will go before a Moray Council committee next week.

They recommend financial management training for the early learning and childcare manager and the chief education officer, a review of catering costs as well as looking at the number of children registered for nursery placements to calculate demand and asses costs.

A review of staffing and recruitment at council run nurseries should be carried out, with the findings of an ongoing review into additional support needs used to work out the cost of meeting children’s needs.

Benchmarking the costs of delivering the service against other local authorities should be done to flag up any variances.

In his report, audit and risk manager Dafydd Lewis called for a zero-based budgeting exercise to be carried out as a “matter of urgency” with officers starting from scratch to verify and justify all spending needed to provide an expanded early learning and childcare service.

He said: “Determination of demand for places should be undertaken based on predicted numbers of children and the number of hours requested.

Review of £3.3m gap a ‘matter of urgency’

“With increasing staffing costs, partnership provider payments, additional support needs and meal costs currently indicate a £1.9 million shortfall for 2022-23 separate from any Scottish Government funding reduction.

“These cost areas need to be fully analysed, reviewed, and forecast based on reliable demand indicators.

“However, the Scottish Government has recently indicated a reduction in the grant award.

“If council funding remains the same, this will result in a projected overspend of £3.3 million in 2022-23.”

The report will go before members of the audit and scrutiny committee on March 30.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]