Moray GP practice suffering ‘significant’ staff shortages following norovirus outbreak at Dr Gray’s

An Elgin GP practice is suffering a “significant” staffing shortage due to cases of norovirus and Covid among the team.

Maryhill GP practice is only providing an emergency service for patients while experiencing staffing shortages.

The practice has also suspended the eConsult service while dealing with the high number of absences.

Late last week, Dr Gray’s announced they were dealing with an outbreak of norovirus which had affected patients and staff across several wards.

It follows a period of high levels of norovirus being experienced in the community.

A message on social media said today: “Wards 5 and 6 at Dr Gray’s Hospital continue to be closed to new admissions and visiting (expect for end of life or essential visits) due to an outbreak of norovirus.

“All other wards at the hospital are open for visiting, but we continue to ask that these are pre-booked. You can arrange visits by speaking to the relevant senior charge nurse.

“Maryhill Group Practice (Elgin) is suffering a significant staffing shortage due to cases of norovirus and Covid among the team. A such they are only able to provide an emergency service and it is not possible to use the eConsult service at present.”

NHS Grampian is asking people to call 111 before going to the emergency department or if they require non-urgent healthcare advice.

The health board explained norovirus and Covid are “circulating widely” in the community.

According to the latest government statistics, NHS Grampian recorded 1,233 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours. There are also 162 patients being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across Grampian.

People are being reminded that if they feel unwell they should not visit friends or family in hospitals or care homes.