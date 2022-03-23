Moray GP practice suffering ‘significant’ staff shortages following norovirus outbreak at Dr Gray’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Moray GP practice suffering ‘significant’ staff shortages following norovirus outbreak at Dr Gray’s

By Lauren Taylor
March 23, 2022, 4:11 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 4:14 pm
Maryhill GP practice, Elgin.
An Elgin GP practice is suffering a “significant” staffing shortage due to cases of norovirus and Covid among the team.

Maryhill GP practice is only providing an emergency service for patients while experiencing staffing shortages.

The practice has also suspended the eConsult service while dealing with the high number of absences.

Late last week, Dr Gray’s announced they were dealing with an outbreak of norovirus  which had affected patients and staff across several wards.

It follows a period of high levels of norovirus being experienced in the community.

A message on social media said today: “Wards 5 and 6 at Dr Gray’s Hospital continue to be closed to new admissions and visiting (expect for end of life or essential visits) due to an outbreak of norovirus.

“All other wards at the hospital are open for visiting, but we continue to ask that these are pre-booked. You can arrange visits by speaking to the relevant senior charge nurse.

“Maryhill Group Practice (Elgin) is suffering a significant staffing shortage due to cases of norovirus and Covid among the team. A such they are only able to provide an emergency service and it is not possible to use the eConsult service at present.”

NHS Grampian is asking people to call 111 before going to the emergency department or if they require non-urgent healthcare advice.

The health board explained norovirus and Covid are “circulating widely” in the community.

According to the latest government statistics, NHS Grampian recorded 1,233 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours. There are also 162 patients being treated for coronavirus in hospitals across Grampian.

People are being reminded that if they feel unwell they should not visit friends or family in hospitals or care homes.

