Fire crews tackle wildfire near Ben Rinnes in Moray

Firefighters have been battling a wildfire at the foot of Ben Rinnes in Moray.

The fire broke out in the popular beauty spot area shortly after 1:30pm on Thursday afternoon.

Crews spent more than two hours battling the blaze using beaters and knapsacks to extinguish the flames.

Teams from Aberlour, Rothes, Keith and Dufftown were called to the scene alongside the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from Elgin.

The alarm was raised around 1.34pm.

Local residents took to social media to raise concerns after seeing large clouds of smoke over Benrinnes Distillery.

Crews remained at the popular beauty spot to dampen down hot spots after receiving the stop call, but have now left the scene.