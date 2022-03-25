NatureScot apologises for failure to respond to Elgin gull meeting request

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NatureScot has apologised for failing to reply to a request for them to attend a meeting on the herring gull problem in Elgin.

The town’s community council contacted the nature agency several weeks ago asking if someone would be available to go along to a public event and explain changes to the licences needed to remove birds, nests and eggs from properties.

However, emails and phone calls went unanswered.

The problem with the birds in the town is thought to have increased over recent years, with several incidents where gulls have attacked people, including one where a woman needed stitches.

While Moray Council is committed to spending £44,000 on gull-proof bins and a further £2,000 on an education programme aimed at encouraging people not to feed them, laser disruption of gulls has stopped as it is not seen as cost effective.

Elgin Community Council chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “I emailed and called NatureScot but I didn’t get a response.

“To be fair I didn’t leave messages when I called, but during working hours I would really expect them to answer.

“They are a public agency and they are supposed to be transparent. It’s not as though we’re going to throw a grenade at them.”

The community council is still keen to hold a meeting and for a representative from the agency to attend.

A spokeswoman for NatureScot said: “We apologise to Mr Kennedy for the delay in responding to his request.

“This is an extremely busy time of year for our staff, but we are working hard to reply to all the enquiries we receive.

“We note the request for someone to attend a meeting of Elgin Community Council and will get back to him on this as soon as possible.

“In the meantime we are happy to assist with any information or advice we can provide on gull management.”

In addition, Elgin Community Council will hold its first in person meeting since the Covid lockdown in March 2020.

Mr Kennedy said: “I think as much business gets done with the chat before and after meetings than there is during them.

“Zoom has its place and you can stay in your slippers if you want, but it can’t replace meeting in person.”

The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place in the lounge at Elgin Town Hall on April 12 from 7pm.

There will also be an option to join in via a video link.