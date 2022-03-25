NatureScot apologises for failure to respond to Elgin gull meeting request

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Moray

NatureScot apologises for failure to respond to Elgin gull meeting request

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
March 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 11:33 am
Herring gulls have become a big issue in Elgin.
NatureScot has apologised for failing to reply to a request for them to attend a meeting on the herring gull problem in Elgin.

The town’s community council contacted the nature agency several weeks ago asking if someone would be available to go along to a public event and explain changes to the licences needed to remove birds, nests and eggs from properties.

However, emails and phone calls went unanswered.

The problem with the birds in the town is thought to have increased over recent years, with several incidents where gulls have attacked people, including one where a woman needed stitches.

While Moray Council is committed to spending £44,000 on gull-proof bins and a further £2,000 on an education programme aimed at encouraging people not to feed them, laser disruption of gulls has stopped as it is not seen as cost effective.

Elgin Community Council chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “I emailed and called NatureScot but I didn’t get a response.

Chairman of Elgin Community Council Alastair Kennedy.

“To be fair I didn’t leave messages when I called, but during working hours I would really expect them to answer.

“They are a public agency and they are supposed to be transparent. It’s not as though we’re going to throw a grenade at them.”

The community council is still keen to hold a meeting and for a representative from the agency to attend.

A spokeswoman for NatureScot said: “We apologise to Mr Kennedy for the delay in responding to his request.

“This is an extremely busy time of year for our staff, but we are working hard to reply to all the enquiries we receive.

“We note the request for someone to attend a meeting of Elgin Community Council and will get back to him on this as soon as possible.

Gulls at Doocot Park in Elgin.

“In the meantime we are happy to assist with any information or advice we can provide on gull management.”

In addition, Elgin Community Council will hold its first in person meeting since the Covid lockdown in March 2020.

Mr Kennedy said: “I think as much business gets done with the chat before and after meetings than there is during them.

“Zoom has its place and you can stay in your slippers if you want, but it can’t replace meeting in person.”

The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place in the lounge at Elgin Town Hall on April 12 from 7pm.

There will also be an option to join in via a video link.

