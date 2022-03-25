Buckie High School to receive £150,000 funding boost to improve football facilities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Buckie High School to receive £150,000 funding boost to improve football facilities

By Lauren Taylor
March 25, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 9:50 am
Buckie High School is set to receive funding to improve football facilities.
The UK Government has pledged a £150,000 funding boost to improve football facilities at Buckie High School

Moray MP Douglas Ross and Buckie councillor Tim Eagle have both warmly welcomed Buckie being part of the initial £2 million of funding to improve grassroots football facilities across the country.

Moray Council was one of the 18 successful applicants in Scotland for the funding drive.

The 3G pitch is used by local football team Buckie Thistle as well as the school during term time.

The funding will help resurface the astroturf and provide support for its maintenance, making it a “first-class” pitch for all who use it.

Mr Ross hailed the funding, explaining it is a “perfect example” of the UK Government delivering benefits for Moray.

He said: “This is fantastic news for Buckie and the wider Moray area as a whole. The UK Government has stepped up and recognised how important this pitch is for the local community.

“This money will be a fantastic boost for both local football clubs and the school to allow them to play on a top-class playing surface.”

Boost for Buckie High School

The Scottish Conservative leader said that improving physical activity is “vitally important” as we rebuild from the pandemic, and having access to facilities is just as important.

He added: “I know from my own involvement in football how it can bring people and communities together. This funding boost from the UK Government will help to achieve that in Buckie.”

Mr Eagle agreed that the investment in the pitch was “amazing”, explaining the facility at Buckie High School is “very well used”.

He commented: “The condition of the carpet has been discussed in the council for some time and so this funding, coupled with an investment from Moray Council will ensure a first-class pitch for years to come.”

