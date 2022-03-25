Buckie High School to receive £150,000 funding boost to improve football facilities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK Government has pledged a £150,000 funding boost to improve football facilities at Buckie High School

Moray MP Douglas Ross and Buckie councillor Tim Eagle have both warmly welcomed Buckie being part of the initial £2 million of funding to improve grassroots football facilities across the country.

Moray Council was one of the 18 successful applicants in Scotland for the funding drive.

The 3G pitch is used by local football team Buckie Thistle as well as the school during term time.

The funding will help resurface the astroturf and provide support for its maintenance, making it a “first-class” pitch for all who use it.

Mr Ross hailed the funding, explaining it is a “perfect example” of the UK Government delivering benefits for Moray.

He said: “This is fantastic news for Buckie and the wider Moray area as a whole. The UK Government has stepped up and recognised how important this pitch is for the local community.

“This money will be a fantastic boost for both local football clubs and the school to allow them to play on a top-class playing surface.”

Boost for Buckie High School

The Scottish Conservative leader said that improving physical activity is “vitally important” as we rebuild from the pandemic, and having access to facilities is just as important.

He added: “I know from my own involvement in football how it can bring people and communities together. This funding boost from the UK Government will help to achieve that in Buckie.”

Mr Eagle agreed that the investment in the pitch was “amazing”, explaining the facility at Buckie High School is “very well used”.

He commented: “The condition of the carpet has been discussed in the council for some time and so this funding, coupled with an investment from Moray Council will ensure a first-class pitch for years to come.”