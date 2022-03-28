Fan charged with hate crime at Keith v Huntly Highland League match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fan charged with hate crime at Keith v Huntly Highland League match

By Lottie Hood
March 28, 2022, 1:53 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 1:56 pm
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC

An 84-year-old man has been charged following a reported hate crime at a Highland League match.

The alleged incident occurred during Saturday’s Keith vs Huntly Game at Kynoch Park.

It was reported by Huntly FC staff after a spectator allegedly made a racist remark towards a Huntly player.

The incident comes less than 72 hours after another Huntly player has been targeted in a Highland League Match.

The Scottish Highland Football League said in a statement that they have been made aware of a “worrying trend” in recent weeks.

Police have confirmed that the incident has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that an 84-year-old man has been charged in connection with a reported hate crime, which took place at Kynoch Park, Keith, on Saturday, March 27.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

