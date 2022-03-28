Fan charged with hate crime at Keith v Huntly Highland League match By Lottie Hood March 28, 2022, 1:53 pm Updated: March 28, 2022, 1:56 pm Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An 84-year-old man has been charged following a reported hate crime at a Highland League match. The alleged incident occurred during Saturday’s Keith vs Huntly Game at Kynoch Park. It was reported by Huntly FC staff after a spectator allegedly made a racist remark towards a Huntly player. The incident comes less than 72 hours after another Huntly player has been targeted in a Highland League Match. The Scottish Highland Football League said in a statement that they have been made aware of a “worrying trend” in recent weeks. Police have confirmed that the incident has been submitted to the procurator fiscal. A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that an 84-year-old man has been charged in connection with a reported hate crime, which took place at Kynoch Park, Keith, on Saturday, March 27. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Turriff defeat Forres; Clach and Lossie draw; Formartine edge past Nairn Keith ban spectator following investigation into racist comments towards Huntly players Fraserburgh remain a point clear at the top; Locos grind out Fort win; Stalemate at Kynoch Park Investigation launched after allegations of racial abuse towards Huntly players in second game in a row