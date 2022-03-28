Fan charged with hate crime at Keith v Huntly Highland League match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 84-year-old man has been charged following a reported hate crime at a Highland League match.

The alleged incident occurred during Saturday’s Keith vs Huntly Game at Kynoch Park.

It was reported by Huntly FC staff after a spectator allegedly made a racist remark towards a Huntly player.

The incident comes less than 72 hours after another Huntly player has been targeted in a Highland League Match.

The Scottish Highland Football League said in a statement that they have been made aware of a “worrying trend” in recent weeks.

Police have confirmed that the incident has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that an 84-year-old man has been charged in connection with a reported hate crime, which took place at Kynoch Park, Keith, on Saturday, March 27.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”