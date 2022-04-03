Planning ahead: Boost for Elgin High Street as new restaurant granted with industrial firm seeking new premise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Moray Council.

A former Cullen butchers could be turned into a house, with a proposed extension to a Keith quarry.

Plans are afoot for the erection of a showroom, warehouse and workshop building for MacGregor Industrial Supplies at Elgin Business Park.

Planners have also granted the seal of approval for the transformation of a vacant Elgin shop into a restaurant and for a former Findhorn community facility to form a new house.

MacGregor Industrial Supplies could set up shop at Elgin Business Park

An Inverness based industrial supplier has submitted a planning application to build a new showroom, warehouse and workshop building at Elgin Business Park.

MacGregor Industrial Supplies’ John MacGregor is being represented by Micmac Architectural Services for the building proposed at the business park’s site 17.

Expansion plans

Directors believe bigger premises are needed as the firm has gone from scratch to a turnover in excess of £6m.

The firm’s current Elgin Perimeter Road site is over capacity.

Bosses stressed the industrial estate would be perfect as it would provide suitable room for delivery vehicles and customer parking.

The firm currently employs 30 staff in Moray.

Seven year search for bigger site

In a planning statement, bosses said: “We have been looking for a bigger site in Elgin for seven years.

“We looked at a Moray Council site on North Chanonry Road, but the cost of outfall and infill was excessive.

“We also tried to buy the site at the rear of Burger King but the developer had already agreed to develop for Howden’s.

“We also inquired to buy land next to our Perimeter Road site where we have been for 14 years but this was unsuccessful.

“Our proposed new site at Barmuckity would allow expansion and adequate customer and staff parking.”

Proposed extension to Keith quarry

Tarmac Caledonian Limited has submitted a planning application for an extension to Cairdshill Quarry, near Keith.

The site is around one-mile to the south east of the town.

Permission is sought for 41 years to allow the the extraction of some two million tonnes of rock.

Each year, 50,000 tonnes will be extracted.

The area where the extension is proposed is currently farmland.

Former butchers could be turned into house

Rosie Henderson has submitted a planning application for the change of use of a former butchers shop into a home.

She is being represented by Grant and Geoghegan Limited in the application for the former AG Jappy butchers at 19 Grant Street, Cullen.

In the past week, Moray Council has also determined some applications.

A community facility is to be turned into a house, with the transformation of a vacant shop in Elgin into a restaurant approved by planning chiefs.

Community facility to form new house

The overhaul of a community facility in Findhorn has been approved by Moray Council planners

Eian Smith, who is being represented by Green Leaf Design and Build Limited, had proposed the change of use of the building at 562 West Whins, The Park, Findhorn into a one-bedroom house.

The Park in Findhorn began as a pioneering experiment and has since grown to become one of the most recognised eco-villages in the UK.

It has 90 ecological buildings, three wind generators and a biological sewage treatment plant named The Living Machine.

The Findhorn Foundation is currently rebuilding two iconic buildings in the eco village after they were destroyed in a devastating fire.

New restaurant coming to Elgin

On Elgin High Street, a former retail shop will be transformed into a restaurant.

The application had been submitted by Bennett Developments and Consulting on behalf of Sava Estates.

The plan at 122 High Street is for change of use to a quality restaurant and the erection of a flue.

The property occupies the ground floor of a four storey C-listed white rendered property at the heart of the town centre.

It is anticipated that opening hours will be Sunday to Thursday 10am to 11pm and Friday and Saturday 10am to midnight.

Papers read: “The change of use of this vacant property and the introduction of a new dining experience will make a significant contribution to both the daytime and the night time activity within the town centre.

“The new restaurant will complement other wining and dining outlets in the town and add to the range of facilities on offer to residents and visitors alike.”

Council bosses previously told the Press and Journal about the urgent need for more businesses and accommodation in the town centre to prevent Elgin from becoming a “ghost town”.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

