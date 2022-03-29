Man charged with ‘intentionally and recklessly’ driving boat through pod of dolphins in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man charged with ‘intentionally and recklessly’ driving boat through pod of dolphins in Moray

By Lottie Hood
March 29, 2022, 6:56 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 6:59 pm
A man has been charged for driving through a pod of dolphins in the Lossiemouth area. Photo by Sandy McCook.
A man has been charged after disturbing a pod of dolphins with his boat in the Lossiemouth area.

The 42-year-old allegedly deliberately disturbed a pod of dolphins by driving his boat through the group near Lossiemouth on Friday, March 22.

He has been charged under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Wildlife crime officer, Constable Hannah Haywood said: “Whales, dolphins and porpoises are wonderful to watch but we need to remember that they are a protected species and it is an offence to deliberately or recklessly disturb or harass them.

“If you are out on the water and are lucky enough to see dolphins or whales then the main thing is to keep your distance, slow your speed and if animals come close to your vessel then do not make any sudden changes in your speed or direction of travel.

“Please do not chase or repeatedly approach them try to scatter them or swim with them. Let the animals be in control of the encounter and if they choose to depart or not to interact then this should be respected.”

She said that signs that the animals are disturbed can be subtle such as tail slapping or swimming speed. However, if it appears an animal is disturbed, then it is recommended to slow down and stay back.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow the Scottish Marine Watching Code.

