Man charged with ‘intentionally and recklessly’ driving boat through pod of dolphins in Moray

A man has been charged after disturbing a pod of dolphins with his boat in the Lossiemouth area.

The 42-year-old allegedly deliberately disturbed a pod of dolphins by driving his boat through the group near Lossiemouth on Friday, March 22.

He has been charged under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Wildlife crime officer, Constable Hannah Haywood said: “Whales, dolphins and porpoises are wonderful to watch but we need to remember that they are a protected species and it is an offence to deliberately or recklessly disturb or harass them.

“If you are out on the water and are lucky enough to see dolphins or whales then the main thing is to keep your distance, slow your speed and if animals come close to your vessel then do not make any sudden changes in your speed or direction of travel.

“Please do not chase or repeatedly approach them try to scatter them or swim with them. Let the animals be in control of the encounter and if they choose to depart or not to interact then this should be respected.”

She said that signs that the animals are disturbed can be subtle such as tail slapping or swimming speed. However, if it appears an animal is disturbed, then it is recommended to slow down and stay back.

Members of the public are encouraged to follow the Scottish Marine Watching Code.