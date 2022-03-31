Man taken to hospital for treatment following single-car crash on A96 near Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A96 Huntly to Elgin road near Keith.

Police received reports of an incident involving one car near the town’s Haughs Road at around 8am.

The A96 Huntly to Elgin road was shut to traffic in both directions until around 9.30am to allow Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) to land.

However, the charity’s Helimed 79 crews were stood down before taking off from their base.

Officers have now confirmed a man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment following the collision, however, the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

NEW❗️ ⌚️09:15#A96 – KEITH ⛔️ The #A96 is currently CLOSED in both directions following a collision around one mile North of Keith. Traffic is already slowing and the road has been closed to allow a Heli-Med to attend.@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/XHwd3oeno8 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 31, 2022

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8am on Thursday, March 31, officers received reports of a single car crash on the A96 near Haughs Road, Keith.

“A man was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin. The road has been reopened. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

More as we get it.