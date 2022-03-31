Man taken to hospital for treatment following single-car crash on A96 near Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Man taken to hospital for treatment following single-car crash on A96 near Keith

By Denny Andonova
March 31, 2022, 9:43 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 11:48 am
A96 Huntly to Elgin road has been shut to traffic following a crash near Keith.
A man has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A96 Huntly to Elgin road near Keith.

Police received reports of an incident involving one car near the town’s Haughs Road at around 8am.

The A96 Huntly to Elgin road was shut to traffic in both directions until around 9.30am to allow Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) to land.

However, the charity’s Helimed 79 crews were stood down before taking off from their base.

Officers have now confirmed a man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment following the collision, however, the extent of his injuries is not yet known.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8am on Thursday, March 31, officers received reports of a single car crash on the A96 near Haughs Road, Keith.

“A man was taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital, Elgin. The road has been reopened. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

More as we get it.

