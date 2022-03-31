IN FULL: Here are the 42 people vying to become Moray councillors on May 5

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The list of candidates for the upcoming Moray Council election has been unveiled.

A total of 42 people have put their names forward, hoping to be elected as one of the region’s 26 councillors.

Elgin City South, Forres, Heldon and Laich and Elgin City North all have six people contesting each ward.

Three other wards have five people vying for seats.

Meanwhile, Buckie has already elected its three councillors after only three people put their names forward.

The new councillors are Sonya Warren from the SNP, Lib Dem Christopher Thomas Price and Conservative Neil McLennan.

The election takes place on May 5.

Of the 42 candidates confirmed, there are six Independents, nine SNP, six Liberal Democrats, 11 Conservative, five Labour, three Green and two listed as other.

A total of 14 councillors from 2017’s intake are not standing again.

The list

Ward 1: Speyside Glenlivet

Walter Wilson and Louise Nicol are stepping down, Derek Ross is running again.

Elidh Myrvang Brown, Green

David Gordon, Conservative

Juli Harris, SNP

David Philip McHutchon, Sovereignty

Derek Ross (incumbent), Independent

Ward 2: Keith and Cullen

Donald Gatt and Theresa Coull are running. Laura Powell is stepping down.

William Keith Barclay, Family

Tracy Colyer, Conservative

Leslie Tarr, Liberal Democrat

Donald Gatt (incumbent), Conservative

Theresa Coull (incumbent), SNP

Ward 3: Buckie

Sonya Warren is running again, Tory leader Tim Eagle and Gordon Cowie are stepping down.

As only three people put their names forward, this election is uncontested and the new councillors are:

Sonya Warren (incumbent), SNP

Christopher Thomas Price, Liberal Democrat

Neil McLennan, Conservative

There has not been an uncontested ward in Moray since the introduction of multi-member wards.

The last time was in 2003 under the First Past the Post (FPTP) system, when there were 26 wards.

Ward 4: Fochabers Lhanbryde

Marc Macrae, Dave Bremmer and Shona Morrison are all running again.

Marc Macrae (incumbent), Conservative

Donald John Craig Cameron, Liberal Democrat

Dave Bremmer (incumbent), SNP

Shona Morrison (incumbent), SNP

Ben Williams, Labour

Ward 5: Heldon and Laich

Ryan Edwards and Amy Taylor are stepping down. John Cowe and James Allan are running again.

Neil Cameron, SNP

James Allan (incumbent), Conservative

Calum Cameron, Liberal Democrat

John Cowe (incumbent) , Independent

Bridget Mustard, Conservative

Andrew O’Neill, Labour

Ward 6: Elgin City North

Frank Brown and Maria McLean are both standing down.

Amber Dunbar, Conservative

Jérémie Fernandes, SNP

Graham Jarvis, Independent

Rebecca Jane Kail, Green

Neil Alexander, Liberal Democrats

Sandy Keith, Labour

Ward 7: Elgin City South

Ray Mclean is standing down, council leader Graham Leadbitter and Labour’s John Divers are standing again.

Graham Leadbitter (incumbent), SNP

Peter Bloomfield, Conservative

Bernard Matthew Salmon, Liberal Democrat

Michaela French, Independent

John Divers (incumbent), Labour

Paul Briggs, Independent

Ward 8: Forres

All four councillors – George Alexander, Lorna Creswell, Aaron McLean and Claire Feaver– are stepping down.

Paul McBain, Conservative

James Hynam, Labour

Shaun Mout, Independent

Kathleen Robertson, Conservative

Draeyk Van Der Horn, Green

Scott Lawrence, SNP