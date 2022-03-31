Gordon & MacPhail raises funds for domestic abuse charity Moray Women’s Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Gordon & MacPhail raises funds for domestic abuse charity Moray Women’s Aid

By James Masson
March 31, 2022, 4:40 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 4:41 pm
Moray women's aid with donation. Photo credit: Muckle media
Moray women's aid with donation. Photo credit: Muckle media

Distillers Gordon & MacPhail has raised £11,000 for Moray Women’s Aid to help refurbish a refuge providing women and children with safe accommodation.

Moray Women’s Aid was founded in 1987 with only four staff members and operating a helpline offering advice.

The charity now offers a refuge, community outreach, therapeutic service and support for children and young people, in addition to the helpline, all of which is staffed by 17 employees.

In 2020 alone Moray Women’s Aid offered support and guidance to 567 women and 124 children and young people.

The charity, was nominated by Gordon & MacPhail employees to be the chosen charity partner for 2021.

An ‘invaluable service’ to the community

Melanie Wood, business development and funding manager, Moray Women’s Aid, said: “We know from our experience that moving into a refuge that is welcoming and comfortable makes a huge difference to a woman’s sense of self-worth.

“We work hard to achieve this, but after 16 years it’s beginning to look tired, and cookers, beds, sofas, and carpets need replacing.”

Jodie Clayton, spokeswoman for Gordon & MacPhail said: “We’re delighted to have raised a total of £11,000 for the charity which we believe provides an invaluable service to the community.

“Not only will our donation help refurbish the refuge, which was originally built 16 years ago, but we also hope that it will help raise the profile of the charity amongst those who need its services most.

Funding from the Scottish Government and Moray Council, together with money from grant makers such as the National Lottery Community Fund and the Robertson Trust, cover the cost of staff salaries and the work Moray Women’s Aid does on a day-to-day basis.

However, support from the local community, such as the total donated by Gordon & MacPhail, is vital to help fund other elements of the work, including furnishing and maintaining the refuge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal