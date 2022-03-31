Gordon & MacPhail raises funds for domestic abuse charity Moray Women’s Aid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Distillers Gordon & MacPhail has raised £11,000 for Moray Women’s Aid to help refurbish a refuge providing women and children with safe accommodation.

Moray Women’s Aid was founded in 1987 with only four staff members and operating a helpline offering advice.

The charity now offers a refuge, community outreach, therapeutic service and support for children and young people, in addition to the helpline, all of which is staffed by 17 employees.

In 2020 alone Moray Women’s Aid offered support and guidance to 567 women and 124 children and young people.

The charity, was nominated by Gordon & MacPhail employees to be the chosen charity partner for 2021.

An ‘invaluable service’ to the community

Melanie Wood, business development and funding manager, Moray Women’s Aid, said: “We know from our experience that moving into a refuge that is welcoming and comfortable makes a huge difference to a woman’s sense of self-worth.

“We work hard to achieve this, but after 16 years it’s beginning to look tired, and cookers, beds, sofas, and carpets need replacing.”

Jodie Clayton, spokeswoman for Gordon & MacPhail said: “We’re delighted to have raised a total of £11,000 for the charity which we believe provides an invaluable service to the community.

“Not only will our donation help refurbish the refuge, which was originally built 16 years ago, but we also hope that it will help raise the profile of the charity amongst those who need its services most.

Funding from the Scottish Government and Moray Council, together with money from grant makers such as the National Lottery Community Fund and the Robertson Trust, cover the cost of staff salaries and the work Moray Women’s Aid does on a day-to-day basis.

However, support from the local community, such as the total donated by Gordon & MacPhail, is vital to help fund other elements of the work, including furnishing and maintaining the refuge.