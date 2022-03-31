Moray among Scotland’s least affordable places to fill up tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Moray among Scotland’s least affordable places to fill up tank

By Craig Munro
March 31, 2022, 10:02 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 9:08 am
Moray is the third least-affordable part of Scotland for buying a full tank of petrol, according to new research from a price comparison website.

Despite having one of the lowest average petrol prices in the country, the relatively low average wage in the region means 19.21% of a week’s pay would go towards filling up.

That percentage is lower than only Angus (19.44%) and Dumfries and Galloway (19.21%).

By comparison, the research by Forbes Advisor said someone who earned the average wage in East Dunbartonshire would spend 13.53% of their weekly earnings on 55 litres of fuel to completely fill their tank.

Also in the north and north-east:

  • Aberdeen City was the seventh least affordable place, with 18.42% of the average weekly wage going on an averagely priced full tank of fuel.
  • Highland was ninth, at 17.53%
  • Aberdeenshire was in 16th place, with 17.22%
  • The Western Isles were the fifth most affordable place, at 15.67%
  • Shetland was third most affordable with 14.43%

No figures for Orkney were provided.

The petrol prices used for the research were gathered on March 24, after Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s decision to cut fuel duty by 5p per litre.

‘Perfect storm of rising prices’

Kevin Pratt, personal finance spokesperson at Forbes Advisor, commented on the findings: “There’s a perfect storm of rising prices brewing at the moment which threatens to push people across Scotland towards genuine, deep financial hardship.

“Not just petrol, but gas and electricity bills, the cost of the weekly shop and services like mobile phones and broadband are just some of the bills that are rocketing upwards in an era of steepling inflation.

“This Friday (1 April) sees the latest hike in the domestic energy price cap. It is forecast to rise again sharply next October, when typical households could be facing annual bills of £2,500 – double what they are today.

“And let’s not forget that the cut in fuel duty is only temporary. If it is reinstated in 12 months, as planned, it will heap yet more unwelcome pressure on household budgets that are already stretched to – and in some cases beyond – breaking point.”

