Ongoing incident attended by police in Rothes By Craig Munro March 31, 2022, 9:07 pm Updated: March 31, 2022, 9:30 pm Police were called to the Rothes incident at around 3.10pm. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are attending an ongoing incident in the Moray town of Rothes. Officers have been at the scene of the incident since 3.10pm. Official details are scarce, though reports on social media suggest between six and 10 police vehicles have been situated in the area of High Street and Land Street. A number of people on social have suggested the officers in attendance are armed. A police spokeswoman said: “There is an ongoing incident in Rothes. We were called out at 3.10pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Man arrested after being shot during armed police stand-off ‘Police and fire brigade were everywhere’: Residents react to Polvanie View incident after man reportedly shot and arrested Investigation launched after man is reportedly shot following stand-off with armed police in Inverness Moray man Robert Smith who has ‘distinctive eye squint’ reported missing