Ongoing incident attended by police in Rothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are attending an ongoing incident in the Moray town of Rothes.

Officers have been at the scene of the incident since 3.10pm.

Official details are scarce, though reports on social media suggest between six and 10 police vehicles have been situated in the area of High Street and Land Street.

A number of people on social have suggested the officers in attendance are armed.

A police spokeswoman said: “There is an ongoing incident in Rothes. We were called out at 3.10pm.”