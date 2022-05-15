Generous donors have helped the Findhorn Foundation weather a devastating fire and the pandemic’s financial storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Generous donors have helped the Findhorn Foundation weather a devastating fire and the pandemic’s financial storm

By Sean McAngus
May 15, 2022, 6:00 am
CEO of Findhorn Foundation Caroline Matters and business manager Shaun Vincent are pictured.
CEO of Findhorn Foundation Caroline Matters and business manager Shaun Vincent are pictured.

Kind-hearted donors contributing more than £1m have ensured the survival of the Findhorn Foundation.

It is fair to say that the last two years has been a rollercoaster for the charity behind the spiritual community.

The charity’s vital income disappeared from its residential courses as the country plummeted into lockdown.

This resulted in 50 redundancies.

Last April, long-term staff member Joseph Clark burned down the community centre and main meditation sanctuary in revenge for being made redundant. 

The fire caused £400,000 worth of damage.

Fire destroyed two buildings at the Findhorn Foundation.
Where the fire was set at Findhorn Foundation.
Aftermath of damage.
Last April fire crews responding to the Findhorn Foundation fire.
Scene of destruction.

Court case

Sheriff Eilidh Macdonald ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid community work and placed him on three years’ social work supervision.

This comes after he spent over four months in custody.

Mr Clark was informed in December 2020 that he would be made redundant in April 2021 after 16 years service at the Moray community.

However on April 12, he set fire to the centre and the sanctuary, reducing them both to rubble after the roofs and walls collapsed.

What the community centre used to look like.

Impact of devastating fire and lockdowns

CEO Caroline Matters reflected on the last two years: “It’s been an extremely difficult time for us.

“When the country plummeted into lockdown overnight we lost all our income.

“Well, the redundancies weren’t on the horizon before Covid.

“Half of our costs are staffing and so there was no alternative.

“Meanwhile, the fire could have killed people.

“We were just so relieved that nobody was actually injured at all and it shocked us as it was something we knew really dearly.

CEO of Findhorn Foundation Caroline Matters and business manager Shaun Vincent are pictured.

She added: “We want to make a bigger impact locally and support the wider community.

“We still want people to come and visit the foundation but going forward the balance between in-person and online will be key.

“This pandemic has affected people in different ways and we want to provide support to people whether that’s in our garden or other things.

“As well as that we want to maximise our income to ensure we can continue to be a successful Scottish charity.

Generous key to keeping the charity going

Financial donations have flooded in to help the organisation weather the pandemic’s financial storm and aid efforts to rebuild the two iconic buildings.

Business manager Shaun Vincent who joined in July has the difficult task of finding ways to boost funds for the charity as it aims to bounceback.

He said: “Without our donors, I’m not sure we would be here today.

“And it was their generosity that allowed the foundation to survive through Covid.

“I think the phrase at one point was how on Earth are we going to come through this.

“Donors have contributed in the excess of £1m per year.

“It is fair to say that Covid has given us a kick up the backside to ramp up our fund raising capacity.

“We are quietly positive about the future and looking to improve our online courses to boost income.”

Read more about Findhorn Foundation:

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]