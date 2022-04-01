Body found in search for missing man in Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body has been found in Buckie during a search for a man who was reported missing from the town.

Although formal identification has not taken place, police said the family of Robert Smith has been informed.

The body of a man has been found in the Douglas Crescent area of Buckie, around 10.15am on Friday, 1 April. Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing man Robert Smith has been made aware. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. pic.twitter.com/X2r5K8PVjH — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) April 1, 2022

The 46-year-old was reported missing on Thursday after not being seen for three days.

Officers confirmed the body of a man was found in the Douglas Crescent area of the Moray town at around 10.15am on Friday.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.