Planning ahead: Kinloss Barracks £25m accommodation revamp, Fochabers pub seeks to transform part of its bar into a coffee shop

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Moray Council.

A business starter unit could be turned into a fitness facility and a former travel agents could be transformed into a childcare facility.

Plans are afoot to turn part of the bar area into a coffee shop at the Red Lion Tavern in Fochabers.

Planners have also granted the seal of approval for part of the new accommodation revamp project at Kinloss Barracks and affordable housing in Lhanbryde.

Part of Fochabers pub could be transformed into coffee shop

A Fochabers pub has submitted a planning application to transform part of their bar into a coffee shop.

Red Lion Tavern’s Callum Russell is being represented by S Reid Design for the proposed change of use at the High Street building.

Travel premises to be turned into childcare facility

Toytoon Limited has submitted a planning application for the change of use at a former travel agents premises to a childcare facility in Elgin.

The firm is being represented by CM Design in the application for the building at 67 High Street, Elgin.

It is anticipated that opening hours will be Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday 9.30am to 5pm.

There will be two staff members and around 80 clients per day.

Fitness classes

A business unit in Elgin could be transformed into a fitness and leisure facility.

The application has been submitted by Grant and Geoghegan Limited on behalf of Project Neuro Limited in the proposed change of use at 14 Tower Place, Elgin.

It is anticipated that opening hours will be Monday to Friday 10am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 12pm.

A maximum of 10 people per fitness class every day with a gap of an hour between each session.

There will be one staff member.

In the past week, Moray Council has also determined some applications.

Affordable housing will be built in Lhanbryde, with part of Kinloss Barracks’ revamp accommodation project approved by planning chiefs.

Lhanbryde affordable housing

A residential development of 24 affordable homes in Lhanbryde has been approved by Moray Council planners.

The application had been submitted by Collective Architecture Limited on behalf of Grampian Housing Association.

The housing will include 24 dwellings consisting of one and two-storey homes and two-storey cottage flats.

Also eight specialist supported houses with a communal and staff block.

New accommodation at Kinloss Barracks

At the Kinloss Barracks, the construction of a three storey accommodation building and car park will take place as part of a major accommodation revamp.

This comes after armed forces minister James Heappey revealed last month that £25m of capital investment would be spent on the single living accommodation at Kinloss before 2025.

Army chiefs plan to spend the money creating 350 new or revamped junior bed spaces at the former RAF base, as well as upgrading officer and sergeants accommodation.

Kinloss, which became an Army base in 2012, faced speculation about its future last year, having previously survived a closure threat in 2016.

However, defence secretary Ben Wallace ended the uncertainty in November when he confirmed that the site would remain home to the 39 Engineer Regiment.

Arcadie represented the Ministry of Defence in the application which also includes the demolition of building seven.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk