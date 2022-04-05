Police confirm investigation into hate mail sent to Buckie councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police confirm investigation into hate mail sent to Buckie councillor

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
April 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 5, 2022, 1:28 pm
Gordon Cowie has represented Buckie as an independent since winning a by-election in January 2014.
Police Scotland has confirmed they are investigating claims hate mail has been sent to a senior Moray councillor.

Gordon Cowie said last week he had to stand down because of the abuse he and his family have been subjected to over the last two to three years.

Mr Cowie has represented Buckie as an independent councillor since winning a by-election in January 2014, but feels the abuse has become too much for him to carry on.

Although his age is a factor in not choosing to stand again, he says the main reason for his decision is the increasing anger shown verbally, online and in hate mail.

‘Threatening and abusive communication’ reported to police

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We have received a report of threatening and abusive communication in the Buckie area.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing.”

With nominations for the local council elections announced last week, Buckie is the only ward of the eight in Moray where a ballot will not be held.

Three people put themselves forward, Conservative Neil McLennan, Liberal Democrat Christopher Price and Sonya Warren for the SNP.

They will all be declared councillors without a vote being cast for them.

