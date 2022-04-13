Ukraine Crisis Appeal: Fochabers Ice Cream Parlour offering unique opportunity to come up with your own flavour By Sean McAngus April 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:50 am Owner Shelia Gray is holding a lucky number raffle to raise money for the Ukraine Crisis Appeal via the British Red Cross. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]