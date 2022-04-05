Investigation launched after dog dies in car incident on A96 near Fochabers By David Mackay April 5, 2022, 3:24 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 4:41 pm Spey Bay roundabout at Fochabers. Photo: Google Maps [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Man taken to hospital for treatment following single-car crash on A96 near Keith Police appeal launched after couple die in Orkney car crash Woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on A96 Two women injured in three-vehicle crash on A96 in Elgin