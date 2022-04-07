Elgin’s new indoor tennis centre will open in the autumn – and Inverness could be next

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Elgin’s new indoor tennis centre will open in the autumn – and Inverness could be next

By Sean McAngus
April 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 8:54 am
Sports minister, Maree Todd, was joined by representatives of Sport Scotland, the LTA, Tennis Scotland, and Moray Sports Foundation to mark the start of work on the Elgin indoor tennis facility.
A sports charity is hoping to open its new million-pound indoor tennis facility in Elgin this autumn.

Copri Systems will soon start building the four-court facility near Moray Sports Centre.

The £1.63m facility is the first to receive funding from the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis fund which aims to help aid the search for the next Andy Murray.

The funding pot, supported by Tennis Scotland, Sport Scotland and the Lawn Tennis Association, has provided £1.17m.

Moray Sports Foundation who operates the centre will contribute £511,257 towards the new centre.

This comes after Tennis Scotland’s 2016 pledge to construct more than 100 indoor courts and capitalise on the stellar careers of Andy and his brother Jamie.

Moray Sports Centre.

Joy for Moray Sports Centre

The charity already runs a sports hall, gym, cycling studio and other fitness rooms.

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes wants to see the new tennis facility open as soon as possible.

The new centre will provide players in the local area with year-round access to indoor tennis in an affordable and inclusive space.

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes can’t wait until the new indoor tennis facility is open.

Last year, Mr Stokes revealed that the indoor tennis facility project attracted him to the job role.

Mr Stokes said: “We are putting Elgin on the map as a sporting centre of excellence.

“We are aiming to get this facility open in autumn as it takes around maximum six months to build.

“It will be great to see youngsters playing tennis all year round in Moray.

“This project was the driver to bring me back to Elgin.

An artist impression of what the indoor tennis courts at Moray Sports Centre will look like.

“I was the little boy that didn’t have the facilities and I feel proud to have been helpful in the drive to give more opportunities for all ages.

“We are going to have opportunities to bring some talent back from the central belt so they can pass on their experiences to tennis players in the north.”

Sports minister Maree Todd added: “I am delighted to be at the ground-breaking of this Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis fund project.

“Once built, this facility will have a positive impact on the local community, providing more and better opportunities to play tennis all year round, in an affordable and inclusive space.”

‘This is not the end for the north of Scotland’

Tennis Scotland CEO Blane Dodds stressed that the facility in Elgin will not be the last to be built in the north of Scotland.

Mr Dodds said: “We need indoor tennis facilities, kids will love it and it means they don’t have to cancel lessons because of bad weather.

“This facility will give youngsters a professional setting to train with qualified coaches.

“I hope that it can led to more people having a life in tennis whether that’s recreation, coaching or competing at the higher level.

“This is not the end for the north of Scotland and we want to do more.”

David Ewart, lead manager at Sport Scotland’s facilities team, said the Elgin facility was “really important” in plugging the gaps.

He revealed they are also working on a potential tennis centre proposal for the Inverness area.

