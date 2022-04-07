Signing Edinburgh Declaration on biodiversity deferred as it could be too political

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Signing Edinburgh Declaration on biodiversity deferred as it could be too political

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
April 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Moray Council has deferred a decision on signing the Edinburgh Declaration on biodiversity as it could be too political.
Moray councillors have put off joining up to a global commitment to protect and restore nature as it was deemed too political to discuss.

Members were asked that the council sign the Edinburgh Declaration that aims to address the decline in animal and plant species and their habitat, at a meeting on Wednesday.

Before the debate got under way legal services manager Aileen Scott reminded those attending they were in the local government pre-election period, so the meeting should not be used “to foster support for any political party or to influence the election.”

Chairwoman of the meeting and council convener Shona Morrison also asked members to treat each other with “kindness and respect”.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown asked whether the Edinburgh Declaration report should be discussed at all as he felt it was “highly political”.

‘Kindness and respect’

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter was concerned the paper would have to go back through the committee process before coming to full council again for ratification.

The report was initially discussed at a meeting of the economic development and infrastructure committee in February.

Mrs Scot said: “The timing of it coming back may not have been to the forefront of everybody’s minds.”

She did not believe the report would have to go through the committee process for a second time, and it could be deferred to a future meeting, which will be with the new council following elections on May 5.

The Edinburgh Declaration calls on national governments, as parties to the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity, to adopt proposals to halt the loss of plant and animal species, and to recognise the role of local authorities and other bodies in delivering plans locally.

‘Highly political’

Actions to address the nature crisis in Moray include accessing data and expertise to enhance declining habitats and species, supporting communities and schools with their biodiversity aspirations, updating action plans for Millbuies woodland and the Wards wildlife site in Elgin as well as looking at re-establishing wildlife areas and identifying new ones.

The declaration has already been signed by the Scottish and Welsh governments as well as several Scottish local authorities.

