Signing Edinburgh Declaration on biodiversity deferred as it could be too political

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray councillors have put off joining up to a global commitment to protect and restore nature as it was deemed too political to discuss.

Members were asked that the council sign the Edinburgh Declaration that aims to address the decline in animal and plant species and their habitat, at a meeting on Wednesday.

Before the debate got under way legal services manager Aileen Scott reminded those attending they were in the local government pre-election period, so the meeting should not be used “to foster support for any political party or to influence the election.”

Chairwoman of the meeting and council convener Shona Morrison also asked members to treat each other with “kindness and respect”.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Frank Brown asked whether the Edinburgh Declaration report should be discussed at all as he felt it was “highly political”.

‘Kindness and respect’

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter was concerned the paper would have to go back through the committee process before coming to full council again for ratification.

The report was initially discussed at a meeting of the economic development and infrastructure committee in February.

Mrs Scot said: “The timing of it coming back may not have been to the forefront of everybody’s minds.”

She did not believe the report would have to go through the committee process for a second time, and it could be deferred to a future meeting, which will be with the new council following elections on May 5.

The Edinburgh Declaration calls on national governments, as parties to the United Nations Convention on Biodiversity, to adopt proposals to halt the loss of plant and animal species, and to recognise the role of local authorities and other bodies in delivering plans locally.

‘Highly political’

Actions to address the nature crisis in Moray include accessing data and expertise to enhance declining habitats and species, supporting communities and schools with their biodiversity aspirations, updating action plans for Millbuies woodland and the Wards wildlife site in Elgin as well as looking at re-establishing wildlife areas and identifying new ones.

The declaration has already been signed by the Scottish and Welsh governments as well as several Scottish local authorities.